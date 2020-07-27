ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man was arraigned Monday in Steuben Superior Court on a Level 4 felony charge of burglary.
Albert L. Hill, 42, of the 9000 block of Monique Drive, Fort Wayne, was transported to Steuben County Jail from Allen County Jail. Among his pending concerns is a Level 4 felony burglary case in Whitley Circuit Court.
A Level 4 felony carries up to a 12-year prison sentence.
Hill was represented by private attorney Randall Hammond, Fort Wayne.
Hill allegedly broke into the lake home of an Indiana Department of Homeland Security officer, stealing his gun, badge and cell phone.
Local police located Hill after tracking the stolen cell phone to Hill’s Fort Wayne address, say court documents.
Hill drives a medical equipment delivery truck for a Fort Wayne based company. The IDHS badge was among the items located in the delivery truck after it was pulled over in Fort Wayne during surveillance and investigation.
The truck’s tracking technology shows that it was in front of the burglarized Crooked Lake home from 7:07 p.m. to 7:54 p.m. on Jan. 17.
The truck was also captured by a video camera at another Crooked Lake residence that evening. The driver gets out of the truck and looks in the home’s mailbox, say court documents.
When interviewed by police on Feb. 10, Hill told them he parked in front of the burglarized house after getting lost on lake lanes. While he was sitting there in the truck, a tanned white man with a goatee walked to the truck and asked for money, says a recap of the interview provided as part of the probable cause affidavit. After Hill refused to give him money, he allegedly said the man offered to sell him a bag of items for $35 and Hill complied. Hill said he never looked in the bag after buying it, say court documents; the bag allegedly contained the IDHS badge. p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.