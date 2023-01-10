ANGOLA — On the heels of the death of Charles "Chuck" Sheets, Angola, the Steuben County Council on Tuesday approved funding that will benefit Sheets Family Park in Angola.
The Council, at the request of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, approved up to $187,500 for engineering fees for Sheets Park. Also approved was $250,000 for a permanent endowment for the park.
The funding puts the park development effort at the YMCA of Steuben County campus at approximately $2.3 million toward the $3.75 million effort. With the approximately 4 acres of land donated by Mr. Sheets, the project stands at just more than $2.55 million. To date, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is the greatest donor, with a pledge of $1 million.
In June 2021 the development of Sheets Family Park was announced at the YMCA campus off of Harcourt Road and attended by many dignitaries, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Mr. Sheets died on Sunday at the age of 94.
"In respect for Mr. Sheets, I think a moment of silence might be appropriate," said Rick Shipe, president of the Council, at the start of discussion on funding for the park.
Approval of the funding was a foregone conclusion. Council and Commissioners had previously discussed the funding and had to follow certain mechanics and calendar issues to make a final decision.
Mr. Sheets was a longtime businessman in Steuben County. He was a developer, philanthropist and an icon in the community who was very giving of himself and his means.
Mr. Sheets has had his hand in many of the industrial and cultural developments in Steuben County dating to the 1950s-1960s when he returned to Steuben County following his education at Indiana University.
On Tuesday, the tributes continued flowing in for Mr. Sheets, who owned numerous businesses, perhaps most notably Sheet's Oil and Gas. He also developed Country Fair Shopping Center and Angola Industrial Park.
In a statewide news release issued Tuesday morning, Crouch said, “Chuck Sheets was an incredible community leader. Steuben County has benefited and is a better place because of his generosity and many contributions. He will be missed.”
His legacy will live on for generations with the many developments he was involved with, including the development of Sheets Family Park, which will become part of the Angola Parks Department system.
The park will feature many amenities, including a splash pad and pickleball courts. It will be an inclusive playground and will be free for all to use.
Mr. Sheets was one of the reasons Steuben County has a YMCA, an effort he started pushing in 1995. He provided the land for the YMCA, which is heading up the effort to develop Sheets Family Park.
The $187,500 approved Tuesday will come from the county's economic development income tax fund.
"We requested it out of CEDIT because we feel it falls squarely into economic development," said Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners.
The $250,000 for the endowment will come from the county's $6.7 million share in American Rescue Plan Act funds, a COVID-19 fund pressed by the President Biden administration and approved in Congress in 2021.
"The nice part about this, once this $250,000 goes to the (Steuben County) Community Foundation, it doesn't go away," Howard said.
The goal is to develop a $500,000 endowment for the park's continued maintenance and possible future expansion, said Sarah Funkhouser, executive director of the YMCA.
Councilwoman Ruth Beer, a member of the county's ARPA committee that recommends spending of the funds, said there were five criteria developed to score potential use of the money. The Sheets Park project hit on four of the five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.