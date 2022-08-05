PLEASANT LAKE — The Annual Pleasant Lake Rummage sale is next weekend.
There will be a lot of miscellaneous items up for grabs with all money going to the church. The sale will be at Mt. Zion United Methodist located at 3365 South Golden Lake Road.
They have decided to not place prices on items but take donations of what you can afford for the items.
The sale will take place Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon alongside the Pleasant Lake Days festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.