Polar Plunge canceled
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Lions Club canceled its Jack D. Gibson Polar Bear Plunge this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those who want to support the Hamilton Lions Club scholarship fund, donations can be sent to P.O. Box 412, Hamilton IN 46742.
The annual plunge is expected to resume on New Year’s Eve 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.