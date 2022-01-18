ANGOLA — The look of a new Steuben County judicial center is coming more in focus after a presentation by the Fishers architecture firm RQAW on Tuesday before the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The new facility is looking somewhat similar to the Steuben Community Center, which is the former Angola High School that was designed and built as a public works project during the Great Depression.
However, the brick presented for the new facility will look like the very spartan brick used in the construction of the current Steuben County Courthouse. That structure was built in 1867-68 and used brick most likely produced locally. In the 1800s, there were a handful of local brick manufacturers on North Wayne Street.
"We like the look on the original courthouse," said Rebecca Dixon of RQAW.
The basic red brick is found in many Public Square buildings from the late 1800s and early 1900s. As the 20th century aged, into the 1920s, bricks became more decorative than the ones found in the earlier structures.
Also presented was a first floor that would be made of cast concrete, which will somewhat resemble limestone and provide a contrast to the red brick on the upper stories. Dave Jankowski of Weigand Construction, which has been working in concert with RQAW, said the brick will be a veneer.
While the look is coming more into view, some of the practical aspects of the design are also developing.
After interviewing Sheriff R.J. Robinson, RQAW's Jason Soderlund said, moving a secure parking lot to the east of the building, instead of the south, where it had originally been planned made sense. That's mainly because a sallyport has been added to allow secure transfer of pretrial detainees from the neighboring Steuben County Jail.
"That really makes a lot of sense for a lot of reasons," Soderlund said.
There was a variety of discussion with officials from offices that will be using the new center, and those most likely will help the designers further detail their plans.
One detail mentioned by Dixon was the location of the law library. It originally had been scheduled for the basement of the building, which will be a secure area for holding detainees.
Now, the library will most likely be in a lobby area of the second floor so the numerous old volumes currently housed in conference and jury rooms in the courthouse can be celebrated behind a glass wall.
"We really thought the show could be the law library," Dixon said.
The designs for the building were developed after interviews with stakeholders in the project — elected officials, members of the judicial branch, law enforcement and the like — who have been involved in planning for the facility for nearly a decade. The project is being taken on because of Americans with Disabilities Act issues with the current courthouse, as well as security problems.
Officials with RQAW have been fast-tracking the project.
Jankowski said if all goes as planned — and he presented a detailed timeline on Tuesday — it is possible that the project can be started in August and work can progress through next winter.
"Iyr giak us ti trt ti exoedute tgus abd trt ti breaj griybd ub 2022 and take advantage of the weather," Jankowski said.
The building itself is going to be situated on the northwest side of the block being used for the project — along Martha Street to the west and South Street on the north, in an area that’s currently parking used by county employees and personnel from the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s administrative building and Central Gym..
The site plan showed the building taking up not quite half of the property, much of which is owned by the county. The property is bordered by South Street on the north, Washington Street on the east, Wall Street on the south and Martha Street on the west.
RQAW officials hope to have a cost estimate for the project by the Feb. 22 meeting of the commissioners.
One estimate speculated privately by one elected officials put the cost in the low-$20 million range, which is well above the $16 million officials had hoped to stay under a year ago.
