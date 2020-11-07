FREMONT — Wild Winds Buffalo Preserve wants to preserve and protect the animals on its property.
Owner Dr. John Trippy, who has three decades’ experience with the farm, also wants to share the bloodlines and the beauty he and the staff at Wild Winds have nurtured.
On Nov. 17, a four-day video auction begins at bradeenauction.com. While bidding is online, area residents who want to look at the animals in person may do so, said Trippy.
Around 100 bison will be sold.
The benefits include thinning the herd to restore overgrazed pasture grasses and propagating a species that was named the United States national mammal in 2016.
American bison were hunted to near extinction in the 1800s as immigrants to North America attempted to domineer land from Native Americans. Buffalo were integral to many tribes’ diet and lifestyle.
When Trippy purchased his first bison 30 years ago, there were around 250,000 in the United States. That is in comparison to the 25-30 million buffalo that roamed North America prior to settlement by Europeans; in 1900 it was estimated that fewer than 1,000 bison remained on the continent.
Auctioneer Ron Bradeen, whose family business has been involved in bison auctions at Custer State Park for 55 years, said the number of private bison farms has grown over the past decades.
“There’s a huge demand for bison meat,” Bradeen said.
The cornerstone of the Wild Winds family was Bosco, a baby bull purchased by Trippy in 1989. The small herd was augmented early on by a purchase from Custer State Park.
Each November, Custer State Park auctions between 200 and 500 head of live buffalo. Buyers and spectators from around the United States watch and participate both in person and online. Buffalo are generally purchased to supplement an existing herd, to start a herd, or to eat, said the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks web page.
The 55th annual Custer State Park auction is being held today with live internet bidding.
“The buffalo industry is a really fun sideline of our business,” said Bradeen, who is heading to Steuben County on Sunday to get photos and videos for the online auction.
Most of the yearlings, 2-year-old bulls and 3-6-year-old females will be sold. Two-year-old Iron Cloud, a small bull hand fed by property manager Dan King when he was a calf, will stay.
“There will be a good portion of his males that go to various ranches for breeding,” said Bradeen. Bulls and young females could help grow an existing herd.
Young bulls are often purchased as feeder stock to be harvested for meat.
The decision to auction a little less than half of the Wild Winds herd was spurred in part by a barn fire that wiped out much of the winter hay stores. The loss of around 800 bales of hay coupled with this year’s drought would stress a large herd, said Trippy.
Where the barn once stood, a corral is being constructed to facilitate separating and handling the bison. While they calmly spend their days in the field, allowing tour vehicles to cruise through their midst, they are huge, wild animals that when incensed can be a force to be reckoned with.
With the herd thinned, the pasture grasses will flourish. Then, in the spring, there will be “golden, beautiful calves,” said Trippy.
He said he has always looked at Wild Winds in the “sense of a national park ... treating them in a respectful way.” A veterinarian visited the preserve Wednesday and said he has never seen a healthier herd, said Trippy.
Wild Winds is following an example set by Custer State Park that strengthens a herd by managing its size. In 1914, the park, then known as Custer State Forest and Game Sanctuary, purchased 36 bison. Today the park manages a herd of over 1,450 bison in the summer. Around 400 animals are being auctioned there this year.
Approximately 100 will be sold from the Wild Winds fold, leaving a more-than-100-animal herd.
“I had it up to 400 at one time,” said Trippy. A large herd is impressive and Wild Winds is a popular tourist draw. However, the approximately 400 acres at Wild Winds is not conducive to 400 bison, due to overgrazing.
Trippy said the ideal herd size is 150-200. Bill “Three Paws” Elias, who leads tours and works at the preserve, said he understands the need to thin the herd, despite having saying goodbye to some of the buffalo he loves. He is glad to be able to share them with not just tourists, but local people who have also given their hearts to the serene preserve and its denizens.
“I’ve seen two, if not three, generations of children bring their children,” said Elias. Generations of bison, also, call Wild Winds home and the family will continue to flourish in the years to come.
