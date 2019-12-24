ANGOLA — The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County received a donation late last week of 13,720 pounds of cat litter.
Yes, you read that number right.
The litter, donated by Cat’s Pride’s Litter for Good program, should last the shelter until around August, especially mixed with other litter donated by community members, said Executive Director Alisa Mills.
“When people buy Cat’s Pride litter in the green jugs, all over the country, for every jug bought a pound of litter goes into the donation pool,” Mills said. “Then, as people vote for your shelter online, you get a bigger percentage of the donation pool.”
Donations not just from companies like Cat’s Pride but also from the community are what helps the Community Humane Shelter and its animals going.
Mills said when the shelter runs out of donated litter, for example, employees have to go out and buy more, sometimes multiple times a week, to keep the litter trays for the cats clean.
This isn’t the first time the shelter has received a litter donation from Cat’s Pride.
Mills said in 2018, the shelter received around 8,000 pounds of litter.
The only part of the donation the shelter has to pay for is the freight, which Mills said worked out to around 3 cents per pound.
“It’s like we’re only paying 3 cents per pound for kitty litter,” she said. “Once this is gone, we will end up buying sometimes several times a week.”
Mills said just because the shelter received the large litter donation doesn’t mean other things aren’t still needed to keep the shelter going.
Some of the other needs include collars, especially for the dogs, leashes, money and of course additional litter to help stretch the seven skids of litter donated from Cat’s Pride even further.
To nominate the shelter to receive even more litter in 2020 from Cat’s Pride, visit catspride.com, sign up for the free Cat’s Pride Club and then click nominate and follow the directions.
People can make donations in person at the shelter, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, or donate money online, chssteubencounty.org/donate. Checks, should someone donating be writing one, can also be mailed to the shelter, P.O. Box 204 Angola, IN 46703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.