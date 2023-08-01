ANGOLA — Steuben County’s public defender program might be up in smoke if it doesn’t hire two more attorneys so caseloads can be brought down to state-mandated levels within 90 days.
And part of the problem is just that, smoke, or more accurately, people who travel from Indiana to Michigan to buy marijuana where recreational weed is legal.
But when they return to Indiana and get busted with marijuana in Steuben County, they’re headed to jail. Those arrests keep increasing as more and more people go to Michigan to buy legal marijuana.
The Steuben County Council seemed to favor hiring two more public defenders in order to keep in compliance with a state program that provides partial reimbursement for attorneys who serve those who cannot afford to pay for legal defense.
James McEntarfer, who heads up the public defenders in Steuben County, said the county has been warned to come in compliance with caseloads for public defenders within 90 days or it will no longer be part of the program.
The county receives a reimbursement of 40% of its costs for public defenders from the state. It was estimated that the program saves the county about $160,000 a year.
While the cases are varied, McEntarfer pointed to legal marijuana in Michigan as a driver in an increase in cases for local public defenders.
“Starting at Ashley, if you drive up (Interstate) 69, look at the billboards and you can see why everything is nicer right across the border. And the number of those (marijuana possession) cases is staggering,” McEntarfer said.
One of the problems with attracting public defenders is the relatively low pay. Another is a lack of benefits, though five of the eight public defenders on the local roster receive county benefits.
McEntarfer said one of the first questions he gets asked by potential public defenders is whether they will receive insurance.
Because McEntarfer didn’t receive the notice from the state in time to meet the council’s required public advertising schedule, no action was taken Tuesday. He will return to the council when it meets on Aug. 22 to formalize his proposal.
Sheriff R.J. Robinson confirmed McEntarfer’s observation on marijuana charges driving case increases. Robinson said the jail had 123 people detained as of Tuesday morning, up from about 90 a year ago.
Recreational marijuana sales in Michigan became legal in December 2019.
A rare thumbs down
In other business, the council turned back two motions related to converting the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service to staffing 24 hours on, 72 hours off.
First was a motion to table the request to change the job classifications for paramedics to work 24/72. It was denied 4-3.
Second was a motion on the proposal itself, which also failed 4-3.
Steuben EMS Assistant Director Jayson McConnell said the proposal was to provide him flexibility in hiring and moving forward with the program, which has already received approval from the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Councilman Bill Harter said he would like to see the physical changes necessary at the two EMS stations be put in place before changing personnel policies.
“I’m not in favor of doing this. It’s just that I think we’ve got the cart before the horse,” said Harter, who experienced working 24 hour shifts when he was employed as an Angola firefighter.
The EMS facilities will require sleeping quarters installed before the change in staffing can take place, among other work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.