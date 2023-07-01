CROOKED LAKE — A long-standing tradition at Crooked Lake returns, along with blurs of red, white and blue that will circle Crooked Lake’s first and second basins on Tuesday.
The Freedom 5 is returning for its 10th annual 5-kilometer walk/run and 5-mile run. The race has been around since 2012, but missed a year due to COVID. Although a decade is a relatively long time, families have found a well-loved tradition from the community event.
So far, 2023 has hit the ground running with 444 online registered participants alone, marking a record number of sign-ups. Participants and spectators alike are sure to gain a truly unique experience from this year’s Freedom Five.
“We’ll have prizes throughout when we’re going to do activities or Crooked Lake trivia,” said Kelly Bailey, a board member of the Crooked Lake Association and owner of SUP 101 Lakes and the Crooked Shack.
Bob Louwden, the Crooked Lake historian, will be in charge of the trivia. A total of 28 prizes will be awarded from several area businesses. Various local businesses have donated gift cards, beach essentials, memberships and more. Cameron Memorial Hospital is also the premier sponsor for the race.
Both the 5-k and 5-mile courses offer varying terrain and scenic views of the lake. Beginning on the edge of the Steuben County 4-H Fairgrounds, runners and walkers will first head toward Crooked Lake’s public beach.
While the 5-k participants will turn around halfway around first basin, 5-mile runners will continue. The 5-mile group will complete a full lap around first and second basins before returning to the Fairgrounds.
Along the way, the Crooked Lake Association will have six water stations set up and sponsored by local businesses. Crooked Lake residents are encouraged to bring out water stations of their own to join in the festivities. Planning for the community focused event began in February with a design contest.
“So we put it out on Facebook and if there’s artists around the lake so they can submit their artwork for this year’s graphic and then we put that on Facebook for people to vote,” Bailey said.
Megan Thornhill’s design grabbed the public’s attention and won the popular vote. It will be featured on t-shirts, tank tops and beach towels.
In all of the Freedom Five’s 10 years, numerous families have participated each year and Bailey’s family is one of them.
“It’s something healthy to do around the lake, and it’s become a family tradition that everybody runs, a lot of the families walk together, and so they’ll do the 5-k and walk as a group,” Bailey said.
Families have also enjoyed getting in the patriotic spirit throughout the years. Participants are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue or their most creative group outfits.
“There’s one guy who he usually runs with an American flag. So he’ll run in a crowd with everybody (holding up) his American flag,” Bailey said. “There’s been American flag tights, sometimes some families get the same shirts. One family one year tie-dyed all their own shirts and wore the same shirts and so you know that they’re part of the same family.”
Beyond Crooked Lake, the Freedom 5 has attracted runners from all over the area. Since its beginning in 2012, the race has also crowned the same female winner every year: Mariah Jordan.
There’s still time to join and begin a new tradition. Online registration is closed, but on-site registration is open Monday from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday from 7-8 a.m.
Put on red, white and blue and lace up those running shoes for a well-loved event unlike any other in Steuben County.
