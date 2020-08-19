ANGOLA — There is still a lot of work to do before a project to move the water main and construct sidewalks along North Wayne Street can happen, but Monday the Angola Common Council heard a proposal from a study done by American Structurepoint, Fort Wayne, on how to make the approximately $4 million project happen.
The presentation was met with some concerns from council members, including the proposed location of the sidewalk and decreasing lane widths along North Wayne Street.
Sidewalks
The sidewalk is proposed to be on the west side of the street, which would mean people would have to cross before the railroad tracks to stay on the sidewalk, since there is some sidewalk, though not in the best of shape, on the east side of the road. Some newer developments on the west side have includes sidewalks, but they are few.
The Steuben County Municipal Trail also connects on the east side. But, from the railroad north, there is no sidewalk until you get to the trail.
Several members of the council weren’t fond of the idea of people having to cross Wayne Street to continue on the sidewalks. Currently, there are crosswalks at Mill Street and that is it in the corridor.
“That sidewalk has to be on the east side,” said Councilman Dave Olson. “Don’t get me wrong, we absolutely need a sidewalk … I think you will have people racing across Wayne Street.”
Road lanes
Lanes on North Wayne Street are wider than the Indiana Department of Transportation requires, for the most part, with driving lanes being 12-feet wide and two-way left turn lanes ranging from 15-17 feet wide.
INDOT will allow 11-foot travel lanes and 14-foot turn lanes.
Scott Price with American Structurepoint said the city can take a foot out of the lane widths and still meet INDOT safety and design criteria.
Councilman Jerry McDermid was hesitant to let the lanes become more narrow because of how congested North Wayne Street can already get, especially in the area around Dairy Queen near Calvary Lane — where the road has lanes transitioning from two to four lanes.
“I know there have been many near misses there and the width of the lanes kind of concerns me,” he said. “North Wayne is so busy and that’s one thing I’m kind of concerned about.”
Shrinking the lanes, according to the study and presentation, will allow for a curb line and a grass buffer, in most spots, between the road and the proposed sidewalk.
Price did say, though, that a few spots will still have the sidewalk adjacent to the curb.
Shifting the curb line will create enough space to put the water main lines outside of the road pavement.
Currently, the water main sits underneath North Wayne Street, which means every time there is a break or similar issue, city departments have to tear up the road to get to the lines to do the repair.
The city wants to shift the line out from under the road, but keep the line in the existing right-of-way to avoid having to pay additional money to acquire easements.
Project phases
The project would be broken up into three sections that are not dependent on one another to complete. Each phase can be done independently.
The total project takes place in an approximately two-mile stretch of road, from the railroad tracks to Woodhull Drive and has an estimated cost around $4 million.
The alignment, according to the study, is preliminary as in-depth surveys have not been done yet and there are numerous utilities in the area.
Phase one for the water main in the study would begin north of the railroad tracks and end at Harcourt Road with a construction cost of $990,000.
Water main project phase two would be from Village Green Drive to Northcrest Drive with an estimated cost of $560,000.
The third phase, from Harcourt Road to Woodhull Drive, would have a construction cost for the water main project of $1 million.
Non-construction related costs among the three phases totals an estimated $646,000.
As road work in the corridor isn’t planned until 2025 or so, American Structurepoint also provided numbers based on a 3% annual inflation that has phase one total estimated at $1.42 million, phase two at $805,000 and phase three at $1.5 million.
