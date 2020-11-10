A new study of a busy and deadly rural intersection suggests a roundabout as one possible safety improvement, but DeKalb County officials were skeptical on Monday.
The intersection of DeKalb C.R. 39 (Old U.S. 27) at the DeKalb-Steuben county line, six miles north of Waterloo, was studied this summer by the Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council.
The study came after a recent surge in collisions at the intersection in 2018 and 2019, causing three deaths and eight injuries.
“A definitive explanation for the recent increase in crash frequency was not discernable,” the study reports.
The study found that the intersection has been the scene of 33 crashes in the last 14 years, with 11 of those in 2018 and 2019.
Among four fatalities at the intersection, one occurred in 2006, with no more until the three deaths in 2019.
In May 2019, an Auburn woman and two young children from Montpelier, Ohio, died in a crash at the intersection. They were passengers in a westbound car that drove into the the path of a northbound pickup truck.
Of the 18 injuries from crashes at the intersection over the past 14 years, eight occurred in 2018 and 2019.
Traffic on the county line road (Steuben C.R. 800S) must stop at the intersection, while north-south traffic does not stop.
The study recommended several lower-cost improvements in addition to suggesting a roundabout.
Highway crews from both DeKalb and Steuben counties already have made some changes recommended by a 2019 road safety audit, the report says.
“We have done quite a bit between the two highway departments” said Jennifer Sharkey, Steuben County highway engineer.
Even before the traffic study in July, the county highway departments:
1. removed brush from the east side of Old 27 both north and south of the intersection;
2. removed signs on the northeast corner of the intersection to improve sight distance;
3. installed intersection warning signs with 40 mph advisory speeds 900 feet to the north and south of the intersection; and
4. installed “Cross traffic does not stop” signs below the stop signs for eastbound and westbound traffic.
“Everyone feels, that I talked to … that there have been big results just from doing that,” DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said Monday at a meeting of the DeKalb County Commissioners, where he presented the report.
Additional improvements suggested by the study include:
• adding lighting at the intersection;
• reinstalling “stop bar” pavement lines at the optimum stopping locations;
• lengthening reflective strips on posts for the stop signs;
• installing LED lights to outline the stop signs instead of the existing flashing beacons; and
• posting “Cross traffic does not stop” plaques on the back sides of stop signs, facing oncoming drivers.
Sharkey said Steuben County intends to install the pavement lines and “Cross traffic does not stop” plaques.
“Due to the rural location of this intersection and relatively uninterrupted traffic flow from traffic control, a rural roundabout intersection will likely provide a safer and low-maintenance long-term solution,” the study suggests.
“A roundabout provides several additional benefits that a multiway stop would not address,” the report says. “Roundabouts typically reduce crash frequency, but most importantly they reduce crash severity.”
The report adds that a properly designed roundabout can handle truck traffic at the intersection. Trucks accounted for 10-11% of traffic except on Old 27 north of the intersection.
“I don’t agree with a roundabout out there,” Commissioner Don Grogg said in response. He said it would need to be large to accommodate truck traffic.
Commissioner Jackie Rowan said neighboring landowners likely would object to a roundabout.
Sharkey said she plans to present the report to the Steuben County Commissioners next week.
“We’ll have a discussion on Monday and see what thoughts our commissioners have,” she said.
Parker said he thinks most crashes at the site have been the result of driver errors, not the design of the intersection.
“I hate it when someone loses their life, but human errors happen. I think that’s the main contributor with that intersection,” Parker said.
He suggested taking more time to observe the results of the recent improvements to the intersection.
The study also suggested fixing the slightly skewed alignment of the county line road at the intersection.
Traffic counts on three days this summer found the total number of vehicles entering the intersection was 4,934 on
Thursday, July 2, and 4,292 on Monday, July 6. Peak traffic occured from 3-5 p.m.
Speed data revealed most motorists are exceeding but remain relatively close to the posted limits of 55 mph on Old U.S. 27 and 50 mph on the county line road, the report said.
“Driver behavior on CR 800 S is to slowly inch up to see traffic on Old 27,” the report says. “With the stop sign placed far back due to a wide throat intersection and the skew angle, drivers are having a hard time knowing where to stop, especially with no/barely visible stop bars.”
