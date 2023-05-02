FREMONT — A Monday crash near the Interstate 69 exit off of the Indiana Toll Road claimed the life of an Illinois man, Indiana State Police said.
At approximately noon Monday, officers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road, Fort Wayne Post and the Steuben County Sheriff's Department responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 80/90 near the 143 mile marker, which is just west of I-69.
Once on scene, initial arriving officers found a Buick LaCrosse passenger car and a Dodge Ram pickup truck, both with heavy front end damage blocking the eastbound lanes, which ended up being closed for more than two hours, police said.
The driver of the Buick LaCrosse, Jesse Charles Cox, 33, from Chicago, was found to be unresponsive and appeared fatally injured. A nurse that was passing by stopped to aid officers in rendering medical assistance, but efforts were unsuccessful. Cox was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner.
The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup truck, Ryan Fox, 44, from Streetsboro, Ohio, and passenger, Kevin Weisenberg, 40, from Pepper Pike, Ohio, although injured, they were both alert and able to speak with officers. Both men were transported from the scene by ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.
Master Trooper Anthony Lomonaco's preliminary crash investigation found that prior to the crash, Cox was traveling west on I-80/90. For an unknown reason the Buick veered off the traveled portion of the westbound lanes toward, crossed through the grass median, entered the eastbound lanes of traffic then crashed head on into the Dodge Ram truck.
Lomonaco said "neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected at this time, but as required by state law, both drivers were subject to chemical testing."
The results of those chemical tests will typically not be available for several weeks.
Lomonaco estimated that vehicle speed combined with the wet road surface conditions was the likely cause for the initial loss of control. Cox was not wearing a seat belt, however both Fox and Weisenberg were properly restrained.
As a result of the crash, eastbound traffic was diverted off of the Toll Road at the S.R. 9, the Howe exit, during the shutdown to reduce the lengthy traffic backup. At approximately 2:30pm all lanes of travel were reopened.
The investigation by the Indiana State Police continues.
Assisting Lomonaco at the scene were troopers from the ISP Toll Road Post and the Fort Wayne Post, the Steuben County Sheriff's Department, Fremont Fire Department, Steuben County Coroner's Office, Toll Road Maintenance personnel and Bill's Professional Towing and Service.
