ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees ratified teacher contracts in a special meeting Thursday night but postponed raises for classified staff and administration.
MSD teachers received a 2.1% base raise in keeping with a contract the Angola Classroom Teachers Association bargained for with district officials. Similar raises were proposed for classified staff — which includes aides, custodians and cafeteria workers — and administrators.
After concerns were broached by board member Case Gilbert about salary increases some employees may have already received this year, the decision on classified and administrative contracts was put on hold until the next regular school board meeting Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Central Gym, 500 S. Martha St., Angola. The contracts run retroactively from July of this year through July 2021.
Some salary adjustments have been made this year for custodians and cafeteria directors, said Superintendent Brent Wilson. New board member Becky Maggart, elected this week by Steuben County voters and filling a vacancy created when Marilyn McCormick resigned, asked Wilson for a list of employees whose salaries have gone up this year. Wilson noted that in hiring some staff at advertised rates, their counterparts who had been working at the schools for many years had their salaries adjusted so pay scales were equitable.
No teachers have received raises this year, Wilson said.
ACTA President Brant Moore thanked Erin Fulton, Jim Savage and Scott Hottell and the MSD administrative team for their efforts in the negotiation process, which was completed in two evenings.
“They were pretty long nights, but they were very productive,” said Moore.
In his comment to the board prior to contract ratification, Moore noted that teachers are putting in longer days this year, juggling in-person and online students, learning from home due to concerns about COVID-19. Not only is teaching more draining, Moore said, but there is additional record keeping.
Moore warned that the district may be putting itself at a disadvantage with its wage scale.
“We’re not retaining teachers,” Moore said. Twenty-three teachers were hired this year, he said, quoting a 15% turnover rate. “Experience matters,” he said, “in our classroom … and our community.”
“At one time, MSD was a teaching destination,” Moore said. Now, he said, teachers are leaving for districts like Fremont and Eastside and Fort Wayne schools.
“Our school system is on the verge of crisis,” Moore said to the school board. “Plan a budget that makes teachers a priority, not an afterthought.”
