ANGOLA — It doesn't appear as though any of the three juveniles who allegedly set fire to a vacant house northeast of Hamilton on Saturday are going to face any adult charges, Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said.
One of the juveniles, age 17, set the fire. He could have faced a Level 4 felony charge of arson if charged as an adult. The charge rises to a Level 3 felony if the fire caused any injuries. In this incident, one Hamilton firefighter sustained a burn to his hand. A Level 3 felony carries a prison term of 3-16 years.
Juvenile proceedings are supposed to take place on Wednesday. Because they are juvenile cases, they are not open to the public. Had any of the juveniles been waived to adult court, the proceedings would be open to the public.
"This would not be an offense that's a direct waiver by statute to adult court," Musser said in an email to The Herald Republican. "The decision to ask the court to waive or not is very case specific. The facts and circumstances of each case, along with delinquency history (or lack thereof) of the juvenile are of primary focus. At this time, I do not anticipate a waiver being sought."
Just before 5 p.m. Saturday the Hamilton Fire Department was called to a vacant, abandoned residence in the 7800 block of East C.R. 500S in Richland Township on a report of flames being visible from the residence.
The house, owned by Joseph and Menno Schmucker, was destroyed. Steuben County tax information showed the house valued at $26,500.
Once the fire was extinguished, Sheriff’s detectives continued the investigation and were able to identify three male juveniles that had been seen running from the burning residence.
All three of the juveniles were located a short time later and were brought to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning along with their parents.
Following interviews with detectives, a 17-year-old male was identified as the person allegedly responsible for starting the fire.
All three juvenile offenders involved were referred to Steuben County Juvenile Probation.
