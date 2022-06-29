ANGOLA — The Scoop-Off presented by Scoops Ice Cream Shop raised more than $6,000 on Tuesday for Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
The top celebrity scoopers were the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, raising over $1,000 in their hour of scooping.
Tony Isa, owner of Scoops Ice Cream Shop, is donating his mobile ice cream parlor Scoops To-go to the Sheriff’s Department as their prize for raising the most money.
The race was close between the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and Trine University.
Nine different local celebrity teams scooped every hour to raise money for Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. The teams scooped for noon until 9 p.m.
The nine teams were the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Steuben County United Way, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Angola City Hall, Hallmark Mortgage, Trine University, Cameron Memorial Hospital, Fort Wayne Ice House and Cardinal IG.
All of the proceeds are being donated directly to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
Candice Smith of Hallmark Mortgage said, “the goal is to raise $10,000 for Riley’s.”
Smith said Angola RE/MAX Results owner Todd Stock is a huge supporter of Riley Hospital for Children and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
Isa, also a RE/MAX Results agent, wanted to add to Stock’s support of Riley. He decided involving various community members and organizations would be a great way for the community to show their support for the hospital as well.
Mayor Richard Hickman said he enjoyed scooping. He joked it would be a nice job to keep in busy during his retirement, which is reportedly going to arrive after next year's election and his term expires on Dec. 31, 2023.
