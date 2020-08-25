Promise Land Community Inc., a local nonprofit, went back to work on Saturday with the Northeast Indiana Woodworkers in Jeff Killian’s shop near Orland. Full Potential clients, staff and community the community of local woodworkers helped teach Full Potential clients how to work in an assembly line of sorts to crank out 42 napkin holders and kits. The group was much smaller than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though masks were the fashion of the day for everyone in attendance. Above, Mori Church, from left, takes a photo of the activities with Scott Shaw, Austin Schaffter and Daniel Dalton. At right is Elizabeth Schaffter working on a drill press. Below is a shot of the finished product. Those who could not attend were provided kits they could assemble at home. The napkin holders will be sold as part of a fundraiser for the Promise Land program.

