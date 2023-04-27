ANGOLA — Colleen Everage grew up in rural DeKalb County in Hamilton, and she said she spent her entire life except those times when she was touring the world performing as a vocalist for the Joey DeFrancesco Trio.
“I had a Billboard charting CD,” said Everage. “Of all the CDs that were released, mine was in the top 15.”
But the times have changed. Now Everage is a mother, real estate broker and business owner with her husband, Craig.
She has worked as a community leader with Angola Main Street and other pursuits.
She is a graduate of the Lugar Leadership Series, perhaps the only such graduate from Steuben County, joining select alumni as Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick.
She earned her undergraduate degree in music education from Ball State University because she loves children and youth, and she wanted them to have the opportunities that she herself had. She also got a master’s degree in jazz and commercial music from Roosevelt University in Chicago.
“I was drawn to music because it was a way to express and share, and I liked performing because I saw that music brought other people joy,”
In between she worked as a music teacher in Chicago, including in an at-risk high school on the south side of Chicago. She taught during the day, and after taking a nap at home she was going to her performing jobs in Chicago until she was hired to the Joey DeFrancesco Trio.
“I didn’t believe it,” said Everage.
At that time, she started touring the country and moved to Arizona. They toured globally in France, England, Germany, Switzerland, Italy (including teaching professional jazz there), Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Albania, Russia, Israel, Turkey, South America, and Canada.
She said that traveling busy past gave her a global view and knowledge of how the cities were arranged and managed around the world. She moved back home to Indiana when she felt she finally wanted to settle down in 2010 “because there is no place like home.”
“I like to see and study how other people do it, how other communities or other cities thrive and what makes them unique,” said Everage.
Now she refers to her time on stage as a confidence builder. However, it did not come easy. Everage said in elementary school her teacher used to record her to show how bad she sang, but Everage did not care because she loved it so much.
“What I find is when people care about something, they will get better at it, and they will find some level of success – they just need to work,” said Everage.
Despite her bohemian career, Everage, whose first job was at her grandfather’s foundry in Fort Wayne and who grew up on a farm, said she is of industrial and farming background. In addition, after marrying Craig Everage, the family successfully tried their hand at business, improved commercial properties in Angola, and brought businesses in.
“Buildings that were just sitting empty, not contributing. I’ve been active in bringing in business,” said Everage. “It brings commerce to our community.”
When working on activating a green space on the intersection of East Maumee and North Martha Streets, Everage started to be involved with the local government. She was then appointed by Mayor Richard Hickman to the Mayor’s Arts Council.
Now, said Everage, she wanted to develop a vision for the city’s future bringing in more higher paying jobs with the goal of retaining the main export source – the local graduating seniors. For that she suggested emulating practices employed in other communities.
She also suggested focusing on the strengths Angola has as a community, such as Trine University and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, as well as its wonderful natural resources. For that she suggested more parks development and trails.
She also suggested that those improvements do not have to be financed from the budget because Everage has a lot of experience in writing grants to stretch the taxpayers’ dollars to turn Angola into “an ability city.”
“My overall goal is to stretch our taxpayers’ dollar as far as I can stretch it and get as much funding as possible from outside resources,” said Everage.
Everage further suggested creating more partnerships with the local non-profits, such as Easterseals RISE, turning Angola into a pet-friendly city, and supporting the local educators to incentivize the local talents to develop as Everage did through hard work and dedication.
“I don’t think I was born naturally talented, I just worked really hard,” said Everage.
Some of that hard work in her community activism resulted in receiving a $40,000 grant from Office of Community and Rural Affairs for the Sojourner Truth statue that’s in place in front of the Steuben County Courthouse.
It was one of many grants Everage landed in her role as president of Angola Main Street. She is now ex-officio of the group. She also is president of Angola Rotary, growing the club to one of the fastest growing in the region.
