Five people arrested by police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Arnoldo Chacin Montenegro, 41, of the 500 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on West Maumee Street at Gerald Lett Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without every obtaining a license.
• Robert S. David Jr., 63, of the 400 block of South West Street, arrested on Prospect Street at Superior Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Bobby M. Mosley III, 38, of the 3400 block of C.R. 57, Butler, arrested in the 200 block of East 9th Street, Auburn, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Mark H. Sidle, 34, of the 100 block of Fredrick Drive, Lake Orion, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony escape.
• Carl P. Young, 54, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 200N, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.