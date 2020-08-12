ANGOLA — The Angola High School Marching Hornets are taking on “Bad Guy” this season.
The Billie Eilish song released last year provides cutting-edge fare for around 75 high school musicians in marching band this year.
It was performed on the football field Friday for parents and is slated for its public premier at the first home football game in couple of weeks.
Drum major Cayley Bartrom said “Bad Guy” is a “pulp pop culture song” well-known by today’s youth. Fellow senior and drum major Paige Grady describes the song as “angsty.”
“It’s entertaining,” said junior Grace Gilbert, also a drum major.
For the show, the band is split into two sections that play and march in formations that mirror each other.
Despite Indiana State School Music Association’s cancellation of the 2020 marching band season due to COVID-19, the Marching Hornets attended a two-week band camp prior to this week’s start of school. The show that had been written for competition this year has been put on ice and will be presented next year.
“We were really excited when we found out what our show was going to be,” said Grady. “It was something different.”
It was a disappointment, especially for the seniors, said the drum majors, to give up plans to practice a flashy, fun marching band show. It is also difficult not having a last chance to make the state ISSMA competitions.
At this point of the season, the band is usually perfecting the first part of a three-part show.
This year, the show is only one part and is being learned in concert with the fundamentals. Practices started later this summer and band camp days are shorter. Thursday, Aug. 6 marked the 20th practice; on a normal year it would have been the 40th.
Grady said they are working on “pieces that we know and that are really fun to play for us.”
Practice is entirely outside for more protection against potential virus transmission. Musicians are working in small groups. For some there is a lot of catch up to be done after “all the months of them not picking up their instruments,” said Bartrom.
Nevertheless, the youth have not missed out on the cohesiveness created by the intensity of band camp.
“I’ve seen so many friendships come about,” said Grady.
“Just being together” is part of the magic of band, said Bartrom. “It will always be our family.”
This year’s marching band program is getting away from competitiveness to more of a community centered effort, said Director Andrew Keiser. The focus will be on what is fun and worthwhile to the students and the community.
“The energy we have proves that it is about that and not just the competitions,” said Grady.
A community show is planned for October. Other public performances are being considered, possibly with separate sections playing in smaller venues.
The poppy “Bad Guy” will “cater to the football crowds and the younger audiences,” said Gilbert. The moves are simpler than what the band usually has to learn “but the way they are put together, it looks complex,” said Grady.
It was written in a way that it could be rehearsed in smaller groups, said Keiser.
Bartrom noted that in marching band, the group is taught to bring its best each time it does the show and think “every performance could be our last performance.”
This year, that sentiment rings even more true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.