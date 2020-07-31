Three people arrested on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Austin S. Conner, 23, of the 100 block of North S.R. 327, arrested on a warrant.
• Nicholai R. Leigh, 32, of Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and probation violation.
• Chance L. Sheets, 23, of the 500 block of East Broad Street, arrested in the 3000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.
