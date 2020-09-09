ANGOLA — A handful of neighborhoods would like to see their gravel roads receive chip and seal treatment, but the Steuben County Board of Commissioners isn’t about to start adding to the county’s hard-surfaced road inventory any time soon.
Steuben County Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey presented a list of about a half dozen requests for roads to be chip and sealed during the Tuesday meeting of the commissioners.
Commissioner Jim Crowl said the county had enough chip and seal roads that were in need of maintenance before any new roads could receive the treatment. The other two commissioners agreed.
“Let’s take care of what we have before we look at what we can do,” said Commission President Ron Smith, attending the meeting by telephone.
Chip and seal is added to the top of gravel or paved roads to either create a hard surface road or prolong the life of a paved road. The process involves spreading a tar-like adhesive upon which small stones, or stone chips, are laid then compacted on the top of the road surface.
“That gets back to my original question: How many chip and seal roads do we have now that need to be reworked,” Crowl said. They are not as sturdy as an asphalt road, but are more durable than a gravel road. However, they cost more to maintain than a gravel road by about $1,900 a mile.
Sharkey said if the county were to consider adding more chip and seal roads, it needs to have a plan in place. Numerous criteria would have to be met. Some include requiring more right of way for maintenance, ensuring proper drainage, 100% approval by project property owners and possible property owner participation in the cost.
Other counties, Sharkey said, have plans in place before they consider a road for chip and seal or paving.
