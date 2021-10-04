ANGOLA — A proposal that would bring marina service back to Crooked Lake is being studied by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
On Monday the commissioners heard a proposal by Crooked Lake resident Kevin Summers to site a building on the Steuben County Park property that would make sure gasoline service for boaters on the lake will remain in place now that Casey’s Cove is moving off the lake to make way for a condominium project.
A motion to continue talks with Summers was approved on a 2-1 vote, with commission President Wil Howard voting no.
“I don’t want to jump without making sure we’re making the right move,” Commissioner Ken Shelton said.
Summers’ proposal would involve siting a 30-foot-by-100-foot building that would be on ground leased by the county. There would be a dock and gasoline service. Summers wants a 20-year lease.
During the off season, Summers said the county would have the use of the building.
The business would be located toward the south end of the county’s property, just south of the beach.
“The one thing that concerns me is the location,” Shelton said. “I’m not sure we’ve landed at the right location. I like the idea.”
Shelton also was concerned about the county locking up a 20-year commitment to the project when it is possible that another, more attractive use of the property could come along.
“We’re not talking about putting up a shed. This is a substantial project,” Summers said.
Even if the building can’t be constructed in time for next season, Summers would like to at least be able to provide gasoline service for boaters.
Casey’s Cove Marina is moving off the lake, which means there will be no place for boaters to purchase gas or take their boats for service.
Commissioner Lynne Liechty said Casey’s move will mean much more traffic at the Steuben County Park, which will now have the only boat launch remaining on the lake.
“We’re going to be getting a lot more boat traffic there,” she said.
With the changes and the county being the largest property owner on the lake, Shelton said it was time to create a 5- or 10-year plan for the property.
About 10-15 years ago there was planning done on development of the park but it was not acted on.
The county park includes the 4-H fairgrounds, a campground, a public beach with limited water sports rentals, an events center and a public access site that’s operated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
