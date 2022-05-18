ANGOLA — On Tuesday night the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County had unveiled its new website and app.
Chantell Manahan, the director of technology for the MSD, presented both the new website and the integrated app.
The new website, under the same web address msdsteuben.k12.in.us, was made available last Friday and completed on Saturday.
Manahan explained the website is more for potential students, their families, the community and the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County investors.
Both the website and app are “very easy for people to use,” said Manahan.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Matthew Widenhoefer said, “the number one time student’s parents are on our website is in the carpool lanes,” waiting to pick up their children.
The website contains a spotlight for current students and teachers. Sections featuring athletics, clubs, technology, music and post-school support are also on the website’s homepage.
The website is powered by Apptegy. ThrillShare which is a program within Apptegy is an option where administrators can share events and highlights within their classes and departments automatically. They can share both video and photos which require descriptions to meet ADA guidelines for any visually or hearing impaired users.
As stated on the Apptegy website, “Thrillshare is the solution to school marketing, messaging, and communications. Thrillshare manages all online interactions between your schools and your audience. You can craft a unique identity across web, mobile, social media, and alerts with a single, simple-to-use tool.”
“We don’t brag enough about ourselves,” said Widenhoefer.
The entire website can be translated into English, Arabic and Spanish. The website still contains the basics like the calendar of events, lunch menu, current guidelines, school board information and registration forms.
Newer or better placed additions to the website include a live news feed, school highlights, information on both assessment and performance material, curriculum information as well as links to IMPACT and the Bowen Center.
For current students and their guardians and families, the app is more geared for them. The app is linked on the bottom of the website and available on both the Apple App store and the Google Play Store. The icon is the same as the websites of a digital rendering of the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument.
“It’s everything MSDSC in your pocket,” said Manahan.
The first announcement of the new website and app came during the March the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County School Board meeting.
Manahan stated during this meeting the app will be a Metropolitan School District of Steuben County “true app and will not a website hosted within a landing page on the app,” and it is exactly that.
The app is called MSD of Steuben County. After downloading and opening the MSD of Steuben County app you are greeted with a home page. The home page is similar to the websites and has an up-to-date news feed.
On the left of the home page is an icon which says menu and leads to a dropdown box which can take users to either a full news feed tab, an events calendar tab, a full staff directory tab, an important documents tab for both students and staff and notifications tab.
On the right of the homepage there is another dropdown menu where users can select the specific school they need within the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County. The schools in this menu are Angola High School, Angola Middle School, Carlin Park Elementary, Hendry Park Elementary, Ryan Park Elementary, Pleasant Lake Elementary and the Early Learning Center.
Clicking on the school of your choice will bring you to a tab of notifications specifically for your school. With this selection, you can see a daily lunch menu for your school. School specific sport schedules and scores can also be tracked via the MSD of Steuben County app.
Manahan was also awarded the Technology Team of the Year by the Indiana CTO Council during their annual conference in Carmel last week. Manahan accepted the award in front of technology directors from across Indiana. She showcased other Metropolitan School District of Steuben County technology department employees including Chuck Bowman, Jonathan Winslow, Kami Call, Emily Yoder and Rocky Foltz.
