FREMONT — After more than two decades in childcare at Little Lambs Daycare, Claudia Smith has decided it's time to retire.
Sunday was her official retirement date, but she still plans on coming to the center to get her "grandma fix" with the dozens of children she's come to know and love in her tenure.
Plenty of her longtime coworkers said it will be weird having Little Lambs without Claudia as a permanent fixture.
If a class was getting rowdy, Claudia could be counted on to come in to help.
"She always stepped in if she saw someone having a problem," said Sharon Humbarger. "It will be so funny around here without her."
At any given time, if Claudia was working, chances were you'd hear a little tune being sung as she had plenty of songs to sing to the children.
Both Humbarger and her fellow teacher, Diane Longardner, agreed they will miss hearing Claudia's songs.
"She has instilled goals, memories and is a very well-rounded person," said Longardner. "Her guidance will really be missed."
Longardner said Claudia was always there to be a listening ear that could provide her advice to help guide others whenever it was needed.
"It wasn't just for the kids, but with everyone," Longardner said. "She is a very special lady."
Humbarger said Claudia wore many hats in the center, essentially "doing it all."
At Halloween, Humbarger recalled, Claudia would bring in a plethora of different costumes. And when it came time to read a story to the children, she would do every little voice and action the book called for.
"She put her everything into Little Lambs," Longardner said.
Another coworker, Sue Rumsey, said it's Claudia that gave her a job when she needed it the most.
"I really appreciated it and we will really, really miss her," Rumsey said. "I know she's loved it here."
Smith said she's been cutting her hours back for several months, having announced last fall that she'd eventually be retiring following her husband's own retirement last September.
"I've always loved getting my 'grandma fix' here," she said. "I'm not intending for that to stop, but now I can volunteer to read a story or lend a hand in some other ways on my schedule."
She said Little Lambs first opened in 1993 under the direction of Karen Arndt. At that time, it was in the Zion Missionary Church.
"It was Karen's vision," Smith said. "Through prayer, Little Lambs came to life."
It was operated as a ministry, approved by the state board of health for 50 children.
It followed the schedule of Fremont Community Schools, so the daycare was closed in the summer months.
In 1994, Little Lambs opened in the Fremont United Methodist Church. In Aug. 1995, preschool classes moved to a trailer at Vistula Park.
In August 1997, the daycare relocated to the old Fremont High School basement, below the Fremont Public Library.
June 1998 was the first summer the daycare was open all year long. It was then the facility saw Smith as not just staff, but as director.
Little Lambs today is in its own, freestanding building at 911 W. Renee Drive, Fremont, a building that former board member, the late George Chambers, insisted was paid for in full before they moved in, Smith said.
Little lambs has received state licensing, but Smith said it's still a ministry for many of them.
"It was a ministry before that," she said. "Many of us here still consider it a ministry."
She said she couldn't have done it all these years without the support of her family.
"The community, too, is always so supportive," she said. "My family's support has been so important."
One piece of advice Smith offered is to set boundaries and consequences for children.
"Set boundaries and consequences," she said. "Children want that, even if they won't say or realize it."
Claudia Smith plans to spend her retirement spending more time with her family, traveling to Oklahoma City to see her own grandchildren, volunteering in nursing homes and, of course, at Little Lambs.
In a letter she sent home with daycare parents, she assures parents that current director, Amber Hukill and her assistant, Kylee Allman, have the daycare in good hands.
She ends the letter with the Bible verse the center was founded on, "He tends his flock like a shepherd: He gathers the lambs in his arms and carries them close to his heart; he gently leads those that have his young."
