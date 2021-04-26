A conservative, anti-Donald Trump political group aiming to hold Republicans accountable for its ideological shifts under the last president has given most sitting GOP members in the House and Senate an “F” score for their defense of democracy.
Northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks was one of the many who received a failing grade on the organization’s metric, while Indiana Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun received more middling scores.
The Republican Accountability Project, a project of the never-Trump Defending Democracy Together organization formed in 2019, scored Republican members of Congress on their actions during and following the 2020 election, in which Trump purported the election was stolen via massive voter fraud.
Trump’s claims were widely disproven and numerous legal cases filed by his lawyers were thrown out or defeated in courts for lack of merit.
Trump had also encouraged Republicans in states and in Congress to work to overturn or throw out the results of the election based on his claims of fraud.
The organization supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 campaign and had also sought to oust some of Trump’s most loyal supporters in Congress in vulnerable districts.
“Our Capitol was attacked by a mob that believed that the 2020 election was being stolen. They were encouraged by the lies and actions of President Trump and many Republican members of Congress. In the name of accountability, it’s vitally important we remember which Congressional Republicans stood with democracy and the Constitution, and which did not,” the Republican Accountability Project states on its report card.
Lawmakers were scored on four categories in the ratings — did they sign on to an amicus brief in a Texas case filed with the Supreme Court seeking to nullify the 2020 election results, did they vote to certify state’s results of the electoral college, did they make public statements casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and did they vote to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the Capitol.
Banks, who represents northeast Indiana’s 3rd District, received a “F” grade, with strikes in all four categories.
Indiana’s senators Young and Braun both received C-minus grades, getting positives for not signing the Texas brief and voting to certify results, but strikes for the public statement and impeachment categories.
Braun might have scored lower as he initially signed on to efforts to contest the 2020 election, but after an hours-long delay when rioters breached the Capitol building, he dropped his objections and chose not to fight the certification.
Only 14 of the current 262 Republican members of Congress received an A score on the metric, with only 29 receiving an A or B grade.
A total of 165 Republican members of Congress were given an F grade by the organization.
Elsewhere in Indiana, Rep. Larry Bucshon also received a C-minus grade, while freshman Rep. Victoria Spartz received a D, Rep. Trey Hollingsworth scored a D-minus and Reps. Jim Baird, Greg Pence and Jackie Walorski joined Banks with F scores.
