ANGOLA — Celebrating a decade of supporting the Steuben County community, the Bowen Center will hold an open house on Wednesday.
From 5-7 p.m., attendees can expect a chance to meet staff and corporate office members,
a tour of the facilities and to enjoy hors d’oeuvres. While the Bowen Center has been consistent in their community presence for the last 10 years, they have exciting changes planned for next fiscal year.
Steuben’s location is set to open a health clinic and is also using the open house as an opportunity to showcase the space designated for the new addition.
“We’ll also be able to kind of highlight what some of our spaces will look like when we move into primary health care next fiscal year. So kind of have an overview of what our primary health care clinic will look like,” said Alicia Johnson, County Director of Steuben’s Bowen Center.
When the health clinic opens, it will be the sixth in Indiana and the first in the four-county region. Specializing in physical wellness, it offers sick visits, vaccinations, lab tests and more. Similarly, their medical team can assist with a variety of health-related concerns, for a full list go to bowencenter.org.
Throughout the decade, the Bowen Center has prioritized making and fostering relationships with essential entities in the community: Department of Child Services, probation and community corrections.
Additionally, the organization has been working alongside schools to meet the mental health needs of students including MSD (Metropolitan School District) of Steuben County, Hamilton Community Schools and Fremont Community Schools.
The center also has given special consideration to the toll the pandemic took on the community.
“Really just since COVID, (we’ve been) wrapping the community in the extra support and helping rebuild that community as well,” Johnson said.
A multitude of services are offered by the Bowen Center and range anywhere from a Student Assistance Program to addiction recovery and an Employee Assistance Program.
“It’s 10 years of really investing in our community and the patients that we’re privileged to serve and really live by our mission: to help the better of the Steuben County community and to help people live their best life and to meet mental health needs and, every soon, the physical needs of the community,” Johnson said.
Join the celebration at 200 Hoosier Drive and learn more about the Bowen Center’s coming health clinic.
“It’s (the open house) just an opportunity to come and celebrate and celebrate some new things we have coming to the office,” Johnson said.
Those interested in the organization’s services or any open positions, visit bowencenter.org. Steuben County is looking to grow their team shortly to meet the future needs of the health clinic.
