ANGOLA — The Angola Water Department will perform a semi-annual routine maintenance flushing of its fire hydrants Monday through May 14.
Maintenance will occur 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. using the following schedule by quadrants of the city.
May 3-5: north of East Maumee Street and east of North Wayne Street
May 5-7: east of South Wayne Street and south of East Maumee Street
May 10-12: north of West Maumee Street and west of North Wayne Street
May 12-14: west of South Wayne Street and south of West Maumee Street
Residents are advised to refrain from doing laundry during the scheduled maintenance times in their area to avoid possible discoloration of water from sediments.
