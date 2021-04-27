ANGOLA — The Angola Water Department will perform a semi-annual routine maintenance flushing of its fire hydrants Monday through May 14.

Maintenance will occur 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. using the following schedule by quadrants of the city.

May 3-5: north of East Maumee Street and east of North Wayne Street

May 5-7: east of South Wayne Street and south of East Maumee Street

May 10-12: north of West Maumee Street and west of North Wayne Street

May 12-14: west of South Wayne Street and south of West Maumee Street

Residents are advised to refrain from doing laundry during the scheduled maintenance times in their area to avoid possible discoloration of water from sediments.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.