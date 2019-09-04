ANGOLA — Scoops Ice Cream along with RE/MAX Results recently hosted a fundraiser to benefit the Riley Children’s Foundation, raising $3,200 for the foundation.
Patrons received free ice cream in exchange for a donation to Riley. Funds will help Riley Hospital for Children continue to provide world-class pediatric care and research.
Tony and Desi Isa organized the event.
The Isa’s own Scoops Ice Cream and are Broker Associates at RE/MAX Results. Tony Isa said they have always supported Riley Hospital, but now they feel a personal connection through a local family whose baby is being treated there for a rare type of tumor.
“We’ve gotten to know and love ‘Molly’ and her wonderful parents this year and this was just one very small way that we can honor her and many children like her,” he said.
Todd Stock, co-owner of RE/MAX Results, praised the team’s generosity and dedication to community service, saying, “Our company has a strong commitment to fundraising for Riley Hospital for Children. Tony and Desi hosted an outstanding event and raised much-needed funds for Riley. They should be proud of their accomplishment.”
Desi Isa expressed how pleased they were with the success of the event.
“We are so very fortunate to have the opportunity to give with both RE/MAX and Scoops Ice Cream, and we feel that this is the very least we can do considering that God has blessed us with so much. We are thankful for all the support we’ve received from our RE/MAX Results family; we couldn’t do what we do without their support and encouragement,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.