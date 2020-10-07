ANGOLA — Easterseals RISE has launched a new transitions program with Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., to help young adults develop skills for independence and workplace success.
“The Cahoots mission of ‘providing a safe space for youth to thrive’ meshes perfectly with the Transitions program goal of helping teens and young adults with disabilities learn to live and work in the community,” said Crystal Church-Stavitzke, Easterseals RISE executive director.
Easterseals RISE will rent space at Cahoots in downtown Angola for Transitions classes and activities, help with staffing at Cahoots by training program participants to fill various roles and share Easterseals RISE resources, such as technology and curriculum, with Cahoots. The Cahoots site also will serve as a hub for Easterseals RISE Transitions participants to be picked up and dropped off for outings, work experiences and other activities.
“We are excited to begin this new chapter in our history of community partnerships that make Steuben County a great place for all people,” said the Rev. Tom Adamson, executive director of Cahoots. “We believe this partnership helps us live into our mission more fully.”
Transitions programming will use a combination of real-world experience and evidence-based curriculum to focus on job exploration, instruction in self-advocacy, workplace readiness training and counseling on post-secondary opportunities. In addition, the program will include enrichment activities such as music, art and yoga classes as well as education on emotional and mental health.
“We envision this becoming a truly inclusive environment for our participants and the Angola community, with Cahoots patrons participating in activities alongside the individuals we support,” Church-Stavitzke explained.
