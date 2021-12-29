ANGOLA — Steuben County's high schools fared rather well in graduation rates for 2021, said data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education.
Statewide, the data showed 86.69% of students in the class of 2021 graduating.
"Across our state, our educators, families and community leaders are working to be difference-makers in our students' lives, preparing them not only for graduation but for the rapidly-changing world that awaits,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Looking ahead into 2022 and beyond, we must continue to work together to ensure our students earn their high school diploma and have access to intentional post-secondary credentials in high school. This mission takes all of us as we strive to make an impact on our students' lives, now and well into the future."
Locally, Fremont, Hamilton and Prairie Heights all had rates that well exceeded the state rate, which included those graduating with a waiver from passing the graduation qualifying exam.
"Great work done by the local schools. We should all be proud of our schools," said Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt. "I am excited for not only our high school faculty and staff but also excited and proud for our entire K-12 faculty and staff. Everyone of them has played a part in the success of Fremont Community Schools."
Here are the local rates:
• Fremont High School, 95.38%, with 62 of 65 students graduating. The non-waiver rate was 86.15%, with 56 graduating.
• Prairie Heights High School, 93.62%, with 86 of 94 students graduating. The non-waiver rate was 91.49% with 86 graduating.
• Hamilton High School, 92.31%, with 12 of 13 graduating. The non-waiver rate was the same.
• Angola High School, 83.25%, with 169 of 203 graduating. The non-waiver rate was 67.98% with 138 graduating.
On the state level, the graduation rates correspond with research that shows that the academic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are substantial.
Research from IDOE and the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment said the academic impact ranges from moderate to significant across schools, academic subjects and demographic groups. In response, IDOE launched several accelerated learning programs, which are still underway and will be joined by additional efforts planned for next year.
This year, nearly 40% of Hoosier students graduated with a Core 40 honors diploma (academic, technical or both) or an international baccalaureate diploma. Additionally, more than 78% graduated without requiring a waiver from passing the Graduation Qualifying Exam — an increase of nearly two percentage points from 2019.
Due to differences between federal and state accountability equations and standards, IDOE also released 2021 federal graduation rates. In 2021, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 85.75%.
