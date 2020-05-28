ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees changed the way administrators are paid, which has created a continuing imbalance.
At the Tuesday, May 19 school board meeting, President Cory Archbold asked for a recommendation from Superintendent Brent Wilson to bring six administrators more into line with how the majority of administrators are remunerated. The board also voted to hire a new curriculum director and district nurse with salaries similar to their predecessors, though the board had previously begun demanding lower pay for new administrators along with less insurance benefits.
Archbold said he is “100% comfortable” with the way administrators are paid at MSD, calling it a “new norm.”
Superintendent Brent Wilson and Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice are concerned that administrative salaries are misrepresented to the public.
There is a persisting theory that MSD administrators are overpaid, said Rice. When benefit packages provided to administrators were brought in line with what is offered to teachers, salary adjustments were provided to 11 administrators. Four of them receive more than an additional $7,000 a year to make up for the disparity.
Five administrators did not get the salary increase to balance the out-of-pocket payments they have to make to maintain their benefits. In one case, said Wilson, an assistant principal is making $8,000 less than one of the people he supervises.
Three of those five administrators also accepted a 5% decrease in base salary; all were internal candidates hired into administrative roles over the past several years. Three other recent promotions included a 5% decrease from the former pay.
Administrative salaries are a “mess,” Wilson said. In relation to other districts, it now appears MSD administrators are overpaid, he said. Unlike private business, school salaries are made public and at first glance, MSD’s salaries seem very high.
Rice said it has diminished respect for MSD administrators and caused rifts between teachers and principals.
The dissension and pay discrepancies may deter future candidates, she said.
“How are we going to get good people to come to our district,” Rice asked.
Archbold said the board is striving achieve balance. While administrative pay scales seem higher due to the insurance stipends, the net result is the same, he said.
“The board made a decision to align administrator health benefits with those of the master contract of all MSD employees under that contract,” said Archbold. “We felt that it was not fair to those administrators that were affected by this to have a cut in their take-home pay so increases in their salaries were made to compensate for this. Those administrators in turn also saw a bump in their retirement contributions.”
Teachers negotiate for their salaries through the Angola Classroom Teachers Association. The terms of those agreements change over time to meet the wishes of teachers, said Rice. MSD has typically given classified employees — like bus drivers, aides, custodians and cafeteria workers — raises in line with what was negotiated by teachers. Administrative contracts have been considered separately.
When the number of days worked — administrators have a 225-day contract as compared to the 180 student days worked by teachers — are divided by pay, administrators do not make much more than teachers, said Rice. They do have additional responsibilities and some of the jobs are very specialized.
At the May 19 meeting, the board voted to hire a new curriculum director and school nurse along with a slew of other personnel following a lengthy conversation about what former board president Brad Gardner refers to as “salary resets.”
New employees are screened, interviewed and evaluated by administrators, then Wilson presents the names to the board for consideration.
“I have sat in on these meetings, it’s grueling,” said board member and retired MSD administrator Scott Poor. He said the five minutes it took Wilson to read numerous hiring recommendations reflect “hundreds of hours” of work by administrators. Poor said he has great confidence in how new MSD employees are vetted and said the district should be grateful for good hires in a time that many are struggling.
The discussion about the pay scale offered to new Curriculum Director Shauna Relue and district nurse Jennifer Adkins was broached by board member Case Gilbert, noting the new hires were getting the “grandfathered rate” from the insurance adjustments. While admitting Relue and Adkins are superior candidates, Gilbert brought up the economic consideration of high-paid employees and how continuing to provide perks to new administrators reflects on those hired under new board procedures.
Archbold suggested a reevaluation and recommendation by Wilson at the June meeting.
“We never really worked through the health benefits as far as how it was going to affect everyone from that point on,” said Kevin Beard, former president and most senior member of the board.
The meeting was held by zoom and it was not immediately apparent if there were any votes against the new hires. The motion carried.
Archbold, in his fourth year, said some board members have taken a very active role in researching the school’s operations. Elected president in January, Archbold said he feels the board has been very effective the past nine months and moving forward in a positive fashion.
Government institutions like schools are not run like private businesses, he said.
“Things do not move fast at all,” he said, adding that when dealing with educational policy considerations, districts must think months in advance.
Neither the 5 percent deduction for new administrative hires or the administrative insurance change have been made into official district policy.
A suit filed by Wilson earlier this year for breach of contract against the district and members of the school board is currently in remediation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.