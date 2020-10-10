Four people arrested
on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Aaron M. Harp, 40, of the 6000 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to register as a sex offender.
• Natalie N. Hemminger, 36, of the 200 block of Merelis Avenue, Clirten, New Jersey, arrested in the 1000 block of West Maumee Street on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Mylisa M. McKenzie, 30, of the 400 block of John Street, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Jamie L. Vartoogain, 20, of the 2000 block of Pinerock Meadow Court, Howell, Michigan, arrested at Wayne and Park streets on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
