ANGOLA — Chuck Howard was elected to his third term on the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors at Wednesday night’s meeting, held at Angola Christian Church.
Steuben County property owners at the meeting voted. Howard and Dan Oberst were on the ballot for the one open supervisor’s seat. Five supervisors oversee the district, a subdivision of Indiana government established by the Indiana Soil Conservation Act of 1937.
Craig Holman is the chairman of the board and Howard has served as vice chairman. Other supervisors are Gene Diehl, Kayleen Hart and David Perkins.
During the meeting, the district honored Tom Green for his 20 years of service on the board. He retired from the board last year but was in attendance Wednesday night and received a plaque.
The district assists with cost-share projects and conservation planning on local farms and properties, particularly in critical watershed areas. In 2019, the district assisted in the planting of cover crops, creating wildlife habitat, installing fencing to protect soil from erosion, forestry, native plantings and water-edge enhancement and educational outreaches that include an annual conservation field day for fourth-graders at Pokagon State Park.
Chris Weaver of Bridgewater Dairy was the keynote speaker Wednesday night. One of the dairy’s three operations is in eastern Steuben County.
With facilities in Montpelier and Lyons, Ohio, and Steuben County, Bridgewater milks 7,000 cows; 1,400 of them in Indiana. Milk production totals about 24,000 gallons a day.
All of the farms are in the western Lake Erie Basin, noted Weaver, where runoff flows to Lake Erie, which has had an increasing algae bloom. Phosphorus from farms contributes to algae growth, which can become toxic and threaten natural life and water supplies that depend on the great lake.
Bridgewater’s creed is to show respect for the cows, the environment and people.
“We try to echo this in everything we do,” said Weaver.
Bridgewater has gone to lengths to assure the animals are comfortable and healthy. At its main plant in Montpelier, it built a manure retention pit that is covered in concrete and captures methane gas with a methane digester, which produces power. The pit, which holds 1 1/2 million gallons of manure, also minimizes smell and contains excess phosphorus and nitrogen.
Some of the manure is used as fertilizer on Bridgewater’s crop farms. It is spread on one field one time a year, using custom equipment designed to incorporate it into the soil immediately. One gallon of manure is as effective as a few specks of chemical fertilizer, said Weaver.
“It saves us a lot of money,” he noted. He said Bridgewater Farms attempts to grow its crops without additional fertilizer.
The cows eat corn silage, alfalfa, corn and soybean meal. In Steuben County alone, Bridgewater cows consume 1,000 bushels of corn each week.
