ANGOLA — In the past few weeks, the Indiana State Police has added 11 new troopers to the force in the Indiana Toll Road and Fort Wayne posts.
Of those 11 officers, seven are either assigned to Steuben County or have Steuben County roots.
On April 5, three new officers were transferred to the Fort Wayne Post. All have Steuben County connections. Last week, Toll Road troopers who had been serving their probationary periods received their vehicles to patrol individually on Interstate 80-90. Of those eight new troopers, four have been assigned to patrol in Steuben and LaGrange counties.
Joining the Fort Wayne Post on April 5 were Trooper Alejandro Hernandez, Trooper Adam Kitson and Trooper Benjamin Walker. Coincidentally, all previously were assigned to the ISP Toll Road Post. They have now been granted permanent transfer of duty assignment to the Fort Wayne Post.
“These troopers are transferring into the Fort Wayne District with great referral, and we are excited to have them,” said Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Post.
Hernandez
Hernandez is a 2013 graduate of Eastside High School in Butler. In 2016 he completed an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice through Ivy Tech Community College, Fort Wayne, prior to graduating in 2017 from Trine University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Hernandez and his wife Kailoni currently reside in Steuben County.
Kitson
Kitson is a 2002 graduate of Prairie Heights High School in LaGrange, and a 2006 graduate of Tri-State University (Trine) where he obtained dual bachelor degrees in criminal justice and psychology. Prior to joining the Indiana State Police, Kitson served as an officer with the Fremont Police Department from 2013-2018 and was a member of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy class 13-200. In addition to his primary patrol duties, Kitson currently serves as a member of the ISP Honor Guard and is a certified general instructor. Kitson currently resides in rural Steuben County with his wife Mary and their two children.
Walker
Walker is a home-schooled high school graduate and a previous small business entrepreneur, where from the age of 15 he ran a successful landscape business for nine years prior to joining the Indiana State Police in 2018. Walker also previously served as a reserve deputy marshal with the Waterloo Police department from 2016-2018. Walker currently resides in rural Steuben County with his wife Morgan and their three sons.
All three Troopers have been assigned to road patrol duties in the Fort Wayne District’s northern most counties of DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange and Steuben. Each has expressed excitement with being transferred to the Fort Wayne Post, especially being assigned within their immediate home communities where they will have the opportunity to serve and make a real difference, Walker said.
The four troopers who are now on the patrol with the Indiana Toll Road Post and are assigned primarily in Steuben and LaGrange counties includes Trooper George Youpel, a Trine graduate and former Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy; Trooper Zachary McKenzie; Trooper Brandon Johnson; and Trooper Michael Bumbaugh.
Walker said it used to be common that the Fort Wayne District would attract trooper transfers all over the state. These days, many new troopers get assigned to areas near their homes, if they’re from Indiana, which tends to keep them in those areas for much of their careers.
“It used to be we’d get a lot of transfers from a lot of other districts,” Walker said.
The Fort Wayne District often gets transfers from Zone 4 of the Indiana Toll Road District, which is LaGrange-Steuben.
“This Zone 4 happens to be where we get a lot of transfers to Fort Wayne,” Walker said.
The Indiana State Police is continuously searching for and actively recruiting motivated young men and women desiring to pursue a challenging and exciting career as an Indiana State Trooper. If you have an interest in becoming a Trooper with the Indiana State Police, or if you know someone that fits the bill, please visit our website atin.gov/isp/2368.htm for current hiring information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.