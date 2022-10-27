Police make arrests
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Glenn A. DeGraw Jr., 46, of the 1000 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Miguel A. Flores, 40, of the 700 block of Waters Edge Drive, Lake Villa, Illinois, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road at the 141 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Troy R. Helwig, 47, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at McKinley Street on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Michael S. Royal, 24, of the 700 block of South C.R. 400E, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Joseph M. Swander, 33, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony probation violation.
• Julian N. Wolf, 32, of the 200 block of South Wayne Street, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 100E south of S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
