ANGOLA — It often starts out small; wearing a certain uniform, carrying insignificant things on your person because you’re told you have to.
But hazing can quickly escalate to being smacked, forced to binge drink alcohol, being tormented by those in your organization, simply because it happened to them and it’s “tradition.”
Hazing is defined as any action taken or situation created intentionally that causes embarrassment, harassment or ridicule and risks emotional or physical harm to members of a group or team, new or not, regardless of a person’s willingness to participate.
Wednesday, more than 600 Trine University students, many of whom are involved in Greek life or athletics, as well as members of the public heard from two mothers that have experience with the harm hazing can cost.
Two brothers of Sigma Phi Epsilon, Christopher Schuttler and Ricky Davila, who have twice heard the presentation and wanted to make sure it came to Angola, brought the program to Trine, held in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
Members of campus Greek organizations were required to attend and others, including athletes, strongly encouraged.
Currently, Trine has 358 students in Greek organizations.
Evelyn Piazza and Rae Ann Gruver’s program, “Love, Mom and Dad,” shares the stories of their own sons, Tim Piazza and Max Gruver, both of whom died in hazing incidents at their fraternities in college.
Tim was a student at Penn State University and Max a student at Louisiana State University.
Both, their mothers said, they had exciting futures planned for themselves.
Gruver said they dropped their son off in August and took what would be the last photo of herself and her son, one of them hugging, was shot. It was the last time she saw his smile, looked him in the eye to say she loved him and that she was proud of him.
“Twenty-nine days later, my son would be dead due to alcohol hazing at his frat house,” she said.
In Max’s case, testimony and police reports say he and other pledges were summoned to the house for “Bible Study.” Pledges arrived at 10 p.m. on a Wednesday and promptly had their phones taken.
A brother came to where the pledges were hanging out, playing pool, and said he was already drunk and it was time to get ready for Bible Study.
“They were placed in a dark hall with flashing lights and loud music, meant to distract them,” Gruver said. “At one point, the pledges were made to do wall-sits while brothers ran across their legs … but the big part was Bible Study.”
In the ritual known as Bible Study, Gruver said pledges were told to put their noses and toes against the wall while they answered questions about the fraternity or recited the Greek alphabet. If they answered wrong or missed the letter, they had to drink from liquor bottle, in this case a bottle of Diesel, until told to stop.
“It’s a beverage two and a half times stronger than rum or vodka,” Gruver said. “This alcohol is a 190-proof grain alcohol and its own website has warnings about potency.”
Max was made during his hazing that night to do between 16 and 20 pulls, which equaled roughly 32 ounces of the alcohol.
“He was forced to take more pulls since he got some of his answers wrong and had been late to other hazing events,” Gruver said. “He was singled out.”
Max’s blood-alcohol level was .495%, more than six times the legal limit.
He had been left on a couch to “sleep it off,” said his mother. Even though he was in distress, nobody called for help. His brothers during the night saw he was breathing hard, had clammy skin and his lips and fingers turned blue.
The news reported he had a weak pulse waking up in the morning, but Gruver said that is incorrect. His autopsy said he died between 4-5 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2017, on the same couch where he’d been left to “sleep it off.”
“His brothers were more concerned for getting themselves in trouble than saving his life,” she said. “The coroner said his cause of death was acute alcohol intoxication and aspiration. He choked to death on his own vomit.”
For the Piazza family, their last family photo was on Jan. 2, 2017, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
“Tim asked when Penn State qualified for the Rose Bowl if we could go,” Piazza said. “My husband said sure we can make a trip out of it.”
His father suggested they take the week but Tim had said no because he had to spend New Years Eve with his girlfriend and had to be back home after the game to finish out a winter internship.
“We went to California for not even three days,” Piazza said. “It was the best money we ever spent. It was our last vacation together, our last picture together. In a month, Tim was dead.”
She asked everyone in the room to put themselves in her shoes by closing their eyes and imagining their sibling or best friend as pledging a fraternity, and the events started the night before.
Then, imagine getting a call from the person’s roommate because they hadn’t come home and that was unusual. So, you call the hospital and yes, they are there and there’s been an accident.
You see him on life support, in a neck brace with bruises on the head and body. Doctors tell you there is a bad subdural hematoma, or brain bleed and a shattered spleen. And punctured lungs and the need for a blood transfusion because 80% of the body’s blood is in the abdomen.
You’re told, she said, the first night of pledging that he fell down the stairs and needs to be sent by med-evac to another hospital for neurosurgery. So you tell him to hang in there, you’re proud, you love him and a tear rolls down his cheek like he heard you.
“Imagine your parents getting that call and then the call from the doctor,” she said. “You’re told he’s sick but you don’t think he’s dying.”
Both parents drive home, pack, and then head to the hospital for surgery, with the father saying the incident better not be to do with the fraternity.
When you’re taken to see him, it turns out the person taking you is a chaplain but it doesn’t click why at first.
A surgeon then tells you that the brain injury is non-recoverable. He is braindead. You have to take their word for it because the tests to determine brain death can’t be done due to the other injuries.
He goes into cardiac arrest before you can say it’s time to turn off the machines keeping him alive. And he is resuscitated as a nurse pulls mom in to kiss her baby goodbye. When he arrests again you let him go.
It’s 1:23 a.m. and he’s dead when just a day and a half ago he was alive and happy. Planning a future with his girlfriend, for a career.
“Think of this as your loss, of your pain,” she said. “There will always be this hole in your heart because nobody wanted to call and get into trouble.”
Hazing, says Gruver, does not have to be a tradition or rite of passage for an organization.
“Just because it happened to you doesn’t mean you have to do it to the next group of new members,” she said. “You can stop the cycle.”
There are 12 states with felony hazing laws, and Piazza said all 12 had hazing deaths occur before the laws came into play.
“Indiana’s law needs help,” she said.
Indiana’s law, she continued, relates to bodily harm. Causing serious injury can be a Level 6 felony. Using a deadly weapon is a Level 5, but it doesn’t name what is considered a deadly weapon, so there is gray area in the law.
Indiana also offers medical amnesty.
“You can call for help for you or a victim and you will be safe from prosecution,” Piazza said. “There is no downside.”
The beauty of Greek life, she said, is you get to choose your brothers and sisters.
“You should be looking out for them like you would your blood siblings,” she said. “Put their health and safety above all. Err on the side of caution and call for help.”
There were seven hazing deaths in 2017 and 45 in the last decade.
In 2019, there were four hazing deaths between January and March. And hard alcohol seems to be the tool of choice in college hazing.
“All of this is our new normal, and there is absolutely nothing normal about our lives since our sons were taken from us,” Gruver said. “There is always an empty place at our tables, an empty spot at holidays. All you think about is they’re not here, what they’re missing.”
Max Gruver’s 21st birthday was Monday.
Next week, the three-year anniversary of Tim’s death will come around.
“There’s always something coming up,” Gruver said.
“Before you haze, put yourself in this place and remember how much it hurts to have someone damaged or gone from your life,” Piazza said. “Don’t be the one that does this to someone.”
Trine student Christopher Schuttler said they wanted to bring this powerful message to Trine to impact as many people as possible.
“These women have so much strength, reliving this every time they speak,” said student Ricky Davila.
The pair hope to be able to get rid of hazing and the stigma that relates hazing and Greek life as something that go hand in hand.
“The fraternity’s purpose is to develop balanced men,” Schuttler said. “Putting people down and making them do something is not what brotherhood is about.”
Gruver and Piazza have spoke to, they estimate, 100,000 or more people about hazing.
They do it because their sons are worth it.
