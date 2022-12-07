LAKE JAMES — A new version of Pokagon State Park’s map was unveiled at Potawatomi Inn Tuesday.
The original painting by Potawatomi Inn manager from the 1930s Helen Swenson is considered a treasure for Pokagon and a reflection of the park’s history.
To create a new updated version of the map called Wander Pokagon, the Friends of Pokagon partnered with local artist and County Commissioner Lynne Leichty. The updated watercolor map is dedicated to Helen Swenson.
“I wanted to go for color on this one — make it a little bright, make it a little happy, make it a little current and still dedicated to Helen Swenson,” said Leichty.
Leichty said she was approached by the Friends of Pokagon to do an art piece based on Swenson’s original map to honor Swenson’s work. She said along with the updates reflective of the changes in the park routes and structures that happened over the years, she also changed the original design to make it brighter, “but in the same vein as what Helen did.”
“I hope that it’s accepted as well,” said Leichty.
She added that she has always felt connected to the park, and her mother liked Pokagon as well. To create her painting, said Leichty, she spent days walking in the park, photographing the buildings and taking notes of what should and what should not be on the new painting.
“It’s been a great adventure,” she said.
One of the objects that were present on the original painting of 1937 and that are absent on the new one are farming type items, said Leichty. She also amended the outlook of some of the park buildings in her painting, such as Potawatomi Inn, based on changes to the structure over the years.
The vehicles displayed on the map have also changed due to the change in transportation over time, but the animals remained the same. Leichty said she also added some wildlife that was not present on the original work of art.
The map of the park Leichty painted is accurate. She said it took her 32 hours to make the original acrylic painting. Leichty is a graphic artist by trade, and she studied in the University of Kentucky, Silvermine Arts Center and the Toledo Museum of Art.
The prints of the painting will be available at the Nature Center and Steuben Arts Scene. Swenson also used the reproductions of her artwork for commercial purposes and for promotion of the images of Pokagon State Park.
Retired Pokagon naturalist Fred Wooley, who gave a lecture on Helen Swenson’s life at the unveiling ceremony, said Swenson and her husband Ben were Potawatomi Inn managers from 1936 to 1948, and Helen, who was also a formally trained artist, used her designs for trays, match boxes and other objects.
“She was an artist, and she did the promotional brochures for the park,” said Wooley.
When the Swensons left the park they opened a resort across the road from the park, what is now Wing Haven Nature Preserve. After Helen Swenson’s death her ashes were scattered over Gentian Lake.
