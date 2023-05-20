ANGOLA — Angola became home to the “Seek, Unite, Revive” ministry aiming at administering 12-hour-long prayer from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday every month since January 2022.
“Let us pray as a unified church, the Bride and Body of Christ, surrendered to the Holy Spirit, to stir up revival and set our attentions and affections on Jesus Christ,” reads the flier of the event.
The event offers a non-stop 12-hour prayer for the community, the schools and the nation. The 12 worship leaders that participate rotate — each leading for about an hour. In addition to that, there are some people playing music or singing hymns at the event.
“Other people just come and go all throughout the day as they want to go,” said the organizer of the event Heidi Hazecamp.
Hazecamp said she got the idea for the event from “The International House of Prayer” in Kansas City, Missouri. “The International House of Prayer” is a prayer initiative that has been involved in 24-hour non-stop prayer for a few years straight.
Hazecamp said she happened to watch it and was involved in it a few times. She realized that was something that she admired but was not able to repeat in Angola yet because there was not enough help for that.
However, she decided to try to build a 12-hour praying community to unify Steuben County with its diverse religious landscape as one body of Christ that should be able to see the people in the community be able to be healed.
“Anybody is welcome to come and pray,” Hazecamp.
Some of the topics the group focused on in the past months were prayers for restoring holiness and revealing areas where people tend to sin consciously or subconsciously, reviving love, and receiving fresh baptism from the Lord in the spirit of love and truth.
The group also prayed for the churches around the planet and discipleship across the world, laborers in the harvest fields and safety of missionaries, as well as the gospels transformational power for society and every individual in it.
The group, Hazecamp continued, was also inspired by the scriptures that call upon praying together as a unified church, which is “the Bride and Body of Christ, surrendered to the Holy Spirit.”
Hazecamp hopes that the group should become instrumental in stirring up the revival and setting attention and affection on Christ, standing “firm in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel” (Phil. 1:27b).
Jessica Whorley, Hazecamp’s friend who helped to get “Seek, Unite, Revive” started, said Bible clearly portrayed Christ’s church to be both prayerful, and unified, and in it is a stark contrast to what the body of Christ in Steuben County could be.
“Many of us [are] feeling prayer-less, and fragmented,” said Whorley. “Our heart is to be the change we want to see.”
Hazecamp said that the churches in the community that decided to participate in the initiative are Pleasant Lake Community Church, Fremont Community Church, Fremont United Methodist Church, Angola United Methodist Church, Sonlight Church, Life Changing Church, and others.
Hazecamp explained that although several pastors, for example Tom Adamson from the Holy Family Episcopal Church, decided to join the group and come and pray for the community, they were not always the church pastors that were participating in the prayers – sometimes they were the parishioners.
“Some of them just help when they can,” said Hazecamp. “Everybody is busy — that’s why we have a rotation of people.”
She said that in the past month she had 18 people rotating throughout the day leading the worship. Some come every week to participate in the prayer. Coming and going there are around 20 people, and more come over the summer, Hazecamp estimated.
Whorley noted that although their group was only a small part of it, the global prayer movement was rapidly growing. Fort Wayne has officially opened their 24/7 prayer room hosted and led by different churches each day, said Whorley.
“We would love to see Angola have a unified place to pray, 24/7, but for now it is just once a month,” she said.
Lake Community Church parishioner and “Seek, Unite, Revive” member Cheryl Schaefer said the group was unique, as it was about seeking the face of Jesus and about common people calling out to God throughout the day interceding on behalf of those they know and love in this community, and also on behalf of those they do not know, asking for revival.
“It’s about coming together, multiple people of multiple backgrounds with multiple faith perspectives, in unity of Spirit because there is only one true God,” said Schaefer.
The event takes place at Faith Harvest Christian Fellowship Church at 200 Park Ave., Angola, every fourth Monday of the month from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and everybody is welcome to participate in the prayer and share the experience.
“When I walk into Faith Harvest Christian Fellowship that day, I will walk into the presence of God. I will feel Him. I can just sit there in His presence and soak Him in,” said Schaefer. “I want everyone to experience that.”
