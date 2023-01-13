Prairie Heights Middle School has an enrichment program named “Pride.” In this program, one quarter of the year eighth-grade students learn to knit. The program is taught by Becky Travis and is funded completely by donations. Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation was chosen as recipient of the quilt the students made this year because a student has a relative residing there. The quilt was delivered by Travis and then a drawing was held among residents. Susan McDaniel was the winner. She said, “I will cherish this blanket forever.” In the top photo, the quilt is displayed for residents by Travis. At right, McDaniel enjoys her new quilt.
Enriching through enrichment program
MIKE MARTURELLO
