WASHINGTON D.C. — Northeast Indiana’s Rep. Jim Banks now leads the House’s largest caucus of Republican members and recently laid out his committee’s top priorities.
Republicans enters the 2021-22 Congressional term in the minority again, although Democrats lost some ground compared to the past two years, creating a more narrowly divided Congress.
Banks now chairs the House’s Republican Study Committee, the largest GOP caucus in the House and a group that sets some of the top legislative priorities for Republicans in the chamber.
Banks released a list of top priorities shortly after the Capitol was breached on Jan. 6, with the RSC highlighting seven issues it wants to forward as well as items it intends to push back on against the Democratic majority.
“The Republican Study Committee will lead the fight, meet this moment with boldness, and usher in a new era of the conservative movement on Capitol Hill,” Banks said. “We will communicate to the American people: We hear you.
“That’s why I have laid out seven campaigns that the RSC will wage over the next few months. We will have more to come later, but think of this as our ‘roadmap’ for the immediate future. I am proud to be your chairman,” Banks said.
1. #SaveDemocracy: Polls have shown that more than half of Republicans believe the 2020 election was tainted by widespread voter fraud, although claims to such have been widely unproven or disproven.
Banks, who was one of more than 100 House Republicans to vote against certifying electoral results from some states on Jan. 6, had never indulged in unfounded claims but had taken issue with how and when some election rules were changed ahead of votes being cast in 2020 and has introduced legislation aimed at addressing those issues.
The Save Democracy Act would enhance federal election integrity by addressing some aspects of voter registration, casting of ballots and tabulation of ballots.
On the voter registration side, changes would include prohibiting automatic voter registration for federal elections while also adding additional layers requiring voters to prove citizenship when signing up to vote.
On the voting side, the bill would aim to prevent states from sending out ballots to voters who didn’t explicitly request them, bars anyone but the voter, election official or post office from collecting and submitting ballots, prohibits collection boxes, sets deadlines for receipt of ballots and requires voter I.D. nationwide.
On the voting side, the bill would set additional observation requirements and require ballot counting to go on uninterrupted once it begins.
2. #EndTheCensorship: “Silicon Valley tech giants have amassed unilateral power over the dialogue in the public square. They don’t just police speech on social media platforms--their model for censorship is spilling over and affecting all areas of American discourse,” Banks said.
Republicans have been pushing for reform of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, a federal regulation that shields internet companies from liability from third-party content.
Tech companies have faced furor for efforts to check and identify misinformation and disinformation posted to social media accounts and recently banned some users for breach of terms of service, including President Donald Trump himself following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
3. #CounterCCP: The RSC identifies China as America’s No. 1 global threat.
“Take one look at what’s happened in Hong Kong in the last 18 months to see what happens to a liberal democracy under the rule of Beijing. Western democracies must take this threat seriously and a hard stance toward China must be at the forefront of U.S. policy,” Banks said.
Banks has been a hawk on China since entering the Congress and has been a leading votes in effort to block Chinese telecommunications equipment from being used in the U.S. and other efforts to frustrate or prevent Chinese business ventures in the U.S. and abroad.
4. #SaveHyde: An annual measure to restrict federal funds from being used to fund abortion services may be a battleground between Republicans and Democrats in the coming Biden administration.
“Top Democrats have made clear they will attempt to strip the historically popular and bipartisan Hyde amendment from future spending packages, forcing taxpayers to pay for abortions. This amendment saves thousands of lives and protects the conscience rights of millions of pro-life Americans each year,” Banks said.
The Hyde Amendment is not part of any statue, but has persisted since 1976 by being renewed via approval in essential legislation.
House Democrats have failed in efforts previously to drop the measure, but some progressives have already indicated they’d like to press the issue again with a Democratic president back in the White house.
5. #HealthcareFreedom: After four years of the Trump administration, not much has changed on the healthcare front.
Efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act were defeated early in Trump’s term and despite the promise of a Republican health care plan that would be a superior alternative to the so-called “Obamacare,” a comprehensive plan was never introduced.
Banks is pledging, however, that the RSC will continue to offer alternatives.
“Our healthcare system is in dire need of an overhaul. We must devise a way to deliver high quality care to everyone. A conservative solution would empower patients to control their own personalized health care and prioritize the patient-doctor relationship.
6. #PeaceThroughStrength: Military spending and Congressional Republicans tend to walk hand-in-hand and the RSC is hoping to keep the relationship healthy.
The Trump administration brought a renewed focus to military spending that had lulled during the Obama administration, with annual expenditures rising to more than $700B in recent years.
The incoming Biden administration is lining up officials to take a more diplomatic approach to trying to maintain global civility than the Trump administration had, but the RSC will continue to support military expenditures to maintain the U.S. position in global military might.
“We must now continue those efforts and direct our Department of Defense to invest in new innovative technologies that will help us win a potential conflict with our near-peers China and Russia,” Banks said.
7. #BalancetheBudget: And lastly, the RSC’s bread-and-butter project will have Republicans issuing their suggestions for a long-range budget.
Congress hasn’t passed a formal budget in years, instead funding government through a chain of omnibus spending bills that continue to authorize spending at current levels.
Trump promised he would eliminate the national debt in eight years but instead took the nation in the opposite direction, with increasing deficits and debt even a series of COVID-19 relief bills that ballooned spending even more.
The nation added more than $7 trillion in debt during Trump’s four years, just shy of the slightly more than $8.5 billion President Barack Obama added in eight years.
Banks, who previously sat as co-chair of the RSC, had worked on a previous budget proposal that had aimed to eliminate the deficit over the following several years, creating a small surplus into the late 2020s. The budget, which aimed to balance but wouldn’t contain enough savings to address the more than $20 trillion in debt at the time in any short-range period, was not adopted.
“This is the signature issue for the Republican Study Committee. Each year, we produce a fiscally responsible budget that gets our spending back on track and doesn’t raise taxes on American families,” Banks said. “We cannot keep adding to the debt burden that will be placed on the shoulders of our children.”
