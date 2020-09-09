Thursday, Sept. 10
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 4 p.m. Public hearing.
• DeKalb County Central United School District Board, DeKalb High School, 3434 C.R. 427, Waterloo, 6 p.m. Work session.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 14
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Executive session, 9:15 a.m.
• Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County Board, library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Fremont Housing Authority, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
• Angola Plan Commission, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m.
• Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6 p.m. Departments, 5:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board, Central Gym, 500 S. Martha St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
• Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Steuben County Courthouse Annex meeting room, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Angola Common Council, training center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m. Special meeting.
Thursday, Sept. 17
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
