There was a lot of activity last week at the Hamilton Jr.-Sr. High School gym as a several future cheerleaders learned the tricks of the trade through the high school cheerleaders.
It was Hamilton Cheer Camp 2020.
The girls of various ages spent Tuesday through Thursday working on their moves, including building a pyramid.
Then on Friday night at the boys’ basketball game, the girls got to show their stuff on the floor at halftime.
