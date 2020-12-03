ANGOLA — Even though it was on the Historic Preservation Commission agenda for Tuesday, the board said very little about its pending lawsuit with a downtown building owner.
A ruling is being awaited from Steuben Circuit Court on the Commission’s suit to stop the placement of replacement windows in the former First National Bank building at 15 S. Public Square.
Angola Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis said at the advice of City Attorney Kim Shoup, no discussion after her update could take place.
All Davis was able to do was provide a bit of a timeline of how the process has moved, to this point.
The commission held a special meeting on Oct. 27 and sent the property owner, Thomas Blake, a letter advising him of its ruling to deny his request on Oct. 29. The owner sent his reply on Nov. 4 and on Nov. 9, began installing the windows anyway.
The installation was completed around Nov. 12 or Nov. 13. The city filed to stop the work on Nov. 11. On the same day, the owner filed a motion to dismiss.
A judge granted a temporary injunction requested by the city on Nov. 13 and ordered the work stopped, though it had been completed by that time.
A hearing was held on the case on Nov. 23. Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat has yet to make a ruling.
One of the main issues was over the type of window that was used in the replacement. Deb Parcell of Indiana Landmarks, which provides consulting to the city, testified the new windows, because of two horizontal members in each unit, make the new windows appear more horizontal than vertical. Also called into question was the appropriateness of the new windows.
Coincidentally, the Commission is reviewing its historic district ordinance. One issue brought out in court was that the city’s historic preservation ordinance didn’t specifically require permission to change windows.
Meanwhile, work requests were also approved for two city buildings, Caleo Cafe and a building owned by Sean Elsten at 85 S. Public Square.
Elsten said the work on his building, for this round, is to repair masonry on the rear wall of the building.
“Most of the building is falling apart,” Elsten said. “Its going to be a large project, so we’re taking it one step at a time.”
Elsten’s plan is to repair the masonry, making every effort to match the appearance and color in the rest of the building. Bricks that need replaced will be with those similar in size and color. A lime based mortar will be used to replace the old that will be ground out.
The building houses Edward Jones on its street side ground floor.
Caleo Cafe’s request was to place a black and white vinyl logo on the front door for Classic City Cookies, which operates a cookie counter inside the cafe.
The final logo size is around 18 inches.
Parcell said the sign is not a conspicuous change, is removeable and doesn’t affect the structure therefore it could have been done with only staff approval.
“The proposed sign won’t affect historic features of the building and can be approved,” Parcell said.
City buildings receiving project approval were both 210 N. Public Square, City Hall, and 202 W. Gilmore St., the Public Safety Building.
At 210 N. Public Square, the project includes removing and replacing the main level window panes with a slightly darker tempered glass to reduce interior heat, replacing glass in the handicap entrance doors and replacing the glass in the side door next to the Brokaw Movie House. The front security door will also have glass replaced in the future and a potential aluminum door frame replaced, all with similar materials and color to what is there now.
Like the logo on the door of Caleo Cafe, Parcell said the work could be staff approved and it will not change the appearance or adversely affect the historic character defining features of the building.
The project for the police station, 202 W. Gilmore St., includes removing and installing new tempered glass on the main entrance and rear entry and exit doors as well as the surrounding windows. Only front-facing panes on the entrance will be replaced. The interior grid will stay as will the window and door structure. Structure for the rear entry and exit glass door will also remain.
This was another project Parcell said could receive staff approval.
The commission is scheduled to meet again on Jan. 5, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.