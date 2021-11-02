ANGOLA — Angola Fall Fest saw a crowd of creative costumers Saturday afternoon for the annual costume contest in front of the Brokaw Movie House on Public Square.
Multiple categories were offered so that all ages, as well as themed groups, were welcome to compete.
Each category included prizes for the winners and honorable mentions, such as cookies and gift cards from Caleo Cafe and gift cards for the Brokaw Movie House. The grand prize for the group category was a ticket package for the Brokaw’s balcony seating, which totaled more than $100.
Downtown Angola Coalition member Lou Ann Homan led the event, announcing each category and the winners, while Carolyn Powers and Mary Westfall assisted in distributing prizes and running the competition. Luke Zimmer, member of the Angola Mayor Arts Council, Morgan Hinderliter and Cale Walters acted as contest judges.
Many costumes were homemade creations, which made for an imaginative and heated competition.
The categories, winners and winning costumes are as follows:
Ages 0-5
• 1st place: Vincent Fraulin (Minecraft creeper)
• 2nd place: Freya Shirk (gnome)
• 3rd place: Israel McCue (Boss Baby)
Ages 6-11
• 1st place: Freyja Keller (ice cream truck and driver)
• 2nd place: Rubie Waters (hummingbird)
• 3rd place: Serenity Loving (Pennywise)
• 4th place: Braydon Carpenter (zombie)
• 5th place: Joanna Adamson (sloth)
Ages 18 and over
• 1st place: Jordan Custer (witch) and Stephanie Rowley (Maleficent)
Groups
• 1st place: Food Brand Family
• 2nd place: Morrell Scout Group
The Angola Fall Fest costume contest was made possible by the Downtown Angola Coalition, Brokaw Movie House, Caleo Cafe and Lovin’ Life Creations.
