CROOKED LAKE — The campground at the Steuben County Park is going to grow a bit this season to be able to handle more primitive campers.
After receiving the initial signoffs from the Steuben County Sheriff's Department and the Steuben County Health Department, Parks Superintendent Scott Schwartz received approval from the Steuben County Board of Commissioners for the expansion.
There will be about 20-30 more camping spaces added on ground that previously had not been used.
"It's worth a trial run," Schwartz said in Monday's meeting of the Commissioners.
The opportunity to camp at the lakefront campground will first be offered to the 21 parties who are on a waiting list for camp sites. The additional camping will not be available during the Steuben County 4-H Fair, which is July 15-21.
Primitive camping will enable people with campers to use the sites. They just will not have utility hookups. People needing to use a dump station for campers will be encouraged to use the facilities at the nearby Love's truck stop at the intersection of Interstate 69 and U.S. 20.
Meanwhile, Schwartz has also recommended that the fee nightly camping be increased from the current $30.
"I want to increase it to $40 a night," Schwartz said.
Commissioners have said that would have to start in 2024, not during an active camping season.
Schwartz would also like to increase rates for holiday camping. Again, that could not take place until next year.
As has often been the case during previous seasons, people bring animals to the campground is rearing its head again this season, Schwartz reported on Monday.
People who want to bring an emotional support animal to the campground may do so, with restrictions. Emotional support animals are only allowed if the person bringing the animal on the property has written verification of the need signed by a doctor.
Schwartz said one camper brought in a supposed emotional support animal recently that was only a puppy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.