ANGOLA — The Indiana Seaplane Pilots Association Splash In celebrated its 20th anniversary at Pokagon State Park Sunday.
Although, due to weather, only 14 plans participated, which is fewer than usual, and only two pilots, Matt Perry and Allison Wheaton, stayed to provide rides, the audience said the event was well-organized. And for the pilots it was a yearly opportunity to share with the public what they love so much — the feeling of flying and landing on water.
Randy Strebig, director of the Indiana Seaplane Pilots Association Splash In, said he founded Steuben Splash In 20 years ago as an advocacy effort, “to demonstrate to the general public that seaplanes and boats are compatible sharers of our public freshwater lakes.”
“We had to re-educate the world, at least Indiana,” he said.
Strebig said this year they tried to expand the event to celebrate the anniversary. The 20th Splash In included a bonfire, a barbecue, a skill contest, and a poker run, where the pilots had to “fly to five different lakes to get each card at a different location,” much like the motorcycle poker runs that are held in the area. The pilots bring their cards back to the gathering spot, in this case, Potawatomi Inn, and turn in their hands to determine the winner.
The skill competition, judged by Perry, was held at Lake Pleasant with pilots competing in a contest to see who could land closest to the mark between two buoys. Awards and acknowledgments were later given to the pilots and volunteers, said Strebig.
One of this year’s special attractions was announcer Jacob McKenney who traveled to Steuben County for the show with his family from Massachusetts.
Strebig met McKenney, clearly passionate about planes, at the International Seaplane Fly-In in Maine earlier this year. McKenney’s mother, Tammy, said her son’s father is a pilot, and now he was training to become a pilot, too.
McKenney said the airplane models that participated in the show included Cessna Caravan that with its 37-foot length and a 54-foot wingspan was the largest one featured at the show. The plane is piloted by Jay Tuthill from the Chicago area.
McKenney’s announcements, however, made it clear, although the planes participating in the event were beautiful, Steuben Splash In was about the people flying them.
It was the second straight year a professional announcer was brought in for the Splash In.
Painted in vintage yellow and blue navy colors Volmer VJ-22 Sportsman, said McKenney, was interesting not only because of its exterior, but also because it was piloted by Randy O’Brien, the longest running participant of the show.
Another eye-catching orange airplane this year, said McKenney, was a Canadian DHC-2 Beaver designed in 1947, piloted at Pokagon by Air Force veteran Chuck Marshall, Elkhart, who has been an active pilot for 56 years and who bought that airplane in 2015.
In the past 20 years, splash in has become not only a local enjoyable event but also a family tradition for many who attend.
Angola residents Joyce Smith and her daughter Emily Schwerer said the most memorable part this year was for them that Smith’s grandson Isaac Schwerer, 3, came to see the planes for the first time.
“Now we started a new tradition of bringing our grandson here who was out there playing by the airplanes,” said Smith.
Some came for the annual Pokagon Splash In for the first time.
Sean O’Callaghan, from Illinois, said he and his wife learned about the Splash In a month and a half ago when they were hiking in Pokagon and they decided to come to the event even though it was a four-hour drive because O’Callaghan is a pilot.
“But I don’t get to see the float planes very often, so that was intriguing,” said O’Callaghan.
Weather did not prevent the audience from enjoying the rides.
Pat Hemlock and Jackie Godfrey came to Pokagon to participate in the flights raffle, and Hemlock’s ticket got pulled out. She said she flew with Matt Perry, and he took his passengers over Lake James and “explained a lot about the lakes and the area.”
“We got to go all the way up to the Michigan line to see Yogi Bear’s Barton Lake from above,” said Hemlock. “It was amazing.”
Pilots, too, enjoyed flying and, as Perry, participating in the Splash In for seventh year with his Cessna 172P Skyhawk, put it, “making people smile.”
Another longtime Steuben pilot, Allison Wheaton, who has participated in the event for 16 years, said it made her feel connected to the present moment.
“It sounds kind of cheesy but like, how you really connect to yourself and all the surroundings and the things,” she said.
