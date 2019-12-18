KENDALLVILLE — Mary Burton, executive director of the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative, has given notice that she will retire Dec. 31, 2020, DeKalb Eastern school district Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens said Monday.
The DeKalb Eastern school district serves as business agent for the cooperative, which serves 13 area school districts.
Burton was hired as assistant director for the cooperative in July 2004 and became its executive director on Jan. 1, 2009.
The cooperative’s governing council of 13 superintendents has appointed Wendy Lane-Ginder to replace Burton, Stephens said.
Lane-Ginder became assistant director of the cooperative on July 1, 2012, and she has been assigned to DeKalb County. She originally was hired as a teacher of mildly mentally handicapped students at Eastside Junior-Senior High School on Jan. 15, 1996.
“Wendy is very familiar with the operation. She’s been shadowing Mary (Burton) for the last couple of years,” Stephens said.
Founded in 1970 and based in Kendallville, the NEISEC ranks as the largest special education cooperative in Indiana, serving approximately 4,400 students in Noble, Steuben, DeKalb and LaGrange counties, according to its website.
