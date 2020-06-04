ANGOLA — A privacy fence will be going up in the north yard at The Hatchery, 118 S. Elizabeth St., Angola, after it was approved Tuesday by the Historic Preservation Commission.
The commission gave Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis permission to give staff approval on the final look and material of the fence, since the originally proposed white vinyl fence was not preferred by the commission.
“There is not much in the way of guidance on residential use of commercial space,” said Deb Parcell of Indiana Landmarks. “The owners live in the space above the restaurant and want the yard to be safe for their family.”
Two types of fence were proposed by the petitioner, Heather Meston. One was a 4-foot high wrought iron fence and the other a 6-foot high white vinyl privacy fence.
From a preservation standpoint, Parcell said the metal was the better choice. A solid fence would need to match the surrounding structures in material and look, something that a white vinyl fence wouldn’t do.
Meston said the reasoning she wants to put up a privacy fence instead of the metal fence on the north yard of the property is because of her child that has autism.
“We are thinking that would provide a calmer environment, help block out noise, make it just more peaceful for him,” she said.
She felt he could scale a four-foot metal fence so that would be less than ideal for his safety.
“He will likely live with us forever,” she said. “Looking down the road, we want to do what is best for him.”
Commission member Lou Ann Homan suggested sticking with the metal fence as it would be a sturdier material than the vinyl, but Meston said the fear with the metal fence is her son climbing the railing or squeezing between fence rails.
“We want the privacy for him, too,” Meston said. “People gawk at him enough when he’s having a meltdown. We don’t want people to be staring at him when walking into the restaurant.”
Parcell told the commission if they consider a solid fence, especially given the situation, to look at other materials including composites that look like wood and aren’t a glossy white.
The commission also gave approval to Michael Campo to repair a hole in the roof at 15 S. Public Square.
Campo is in the process of purchasing the building and said the hole is in need of immediate repair.
“Repairs were approved about a year ago, but never executed,” Parcell said. “The repairs are still appropriate and are even more necessary now.”
Campo said he is disappointed, as were commission members, that the repair never took place because rain into the building could have potentially weakened the building.
The goal is to repair the roof and clean the building back up, getting it back into good shape, looking like it did in the 1920s and 1930s.
