County humane shelters are facing a canine crisis. From strays to hoarding situations and community surrenders, numbers are adding up rapidly. Organizations are overwhelmed and over capacity.
Seasonally, shelters typically see an increase in stray or lost dogs during warmer months, but nothing like the surge they’ve been experiencing. Even with the rise, a lack of data leaves organizations in the dark about the issue’s cause.
Their best guess? COVID-19.
With a gradual return to in-person work and dwindling shut-downs, shelter directors explain people might be realizing they don’t have time to care for a dog.
In LaGrange, ARK Animal Rescue and Adoption took in 21 dogs between July 1-4 alone, their facility has a capacity of roughly 27. From July 5-12, the organization received an additional 10 canines. As of July 12, the organization housed a total of 34 dogs.
In Kendallville, the Humane Society of Noble County, is using two buildings and still remains well over capacity. The organization’s newer building, opened in 2018, holds 21 canines. The older building holds another 20 kennels. As of July 17, the shelter was caring for 56 dogs.
“This is the first time in my nine years that we’ve had such a big increase in dogs,” said Tracie Mullins, executive director of the Humane Society of Noble County. “Most of these dogs don’t have microchips, so we know they’re not necessarily coming from a shelter and then coming back, these are just new dogs.”
Despite the common surge, both shelters have faced different internal challenges. In Noble County, hoarding situations and bonded pairs have caused some issues.
“We’ll get a kennel cleaned out over here and then we’ll move someone that’s over in the other kennel over here. And before you know it, the after hours person has got two or three calls and those kennels are all filled up again,” Mullins said. “(It’s) one step forward, sometimes it’s two steps back.”
As of July 17, the Noble County shelter had four pairs of dogs that are bonded. Those duos are kept in the same kennel and have to be adopted together, making it more difficult to find the right homes.
For ARK, their primary struggle is with preparing their canines for adoption.
“One of the things we’re facing right now is not being able to get them (dogs) into the vet in a timely manner because there are so many new ones and obviously vets are busy too, so that means we have to push out the adoptions because they’re not medically ready,” said Lisa Stroup, treasurer for ARK.
The ARK will spay or neuter the dogs along with giving them vaccinations. Similar to Noble County, the organization also microchips each canine.
Shelters are left with balancing the animals’ quality of life with the current staff and help they have available.
“In our kennel run, there’s no grass. So, one of our goals everyday is to make sure everybody sees grass,” Stroup said. “With that many animals it just makes it harder and they don’t get that much time in the play run.”
The organizations are turning to the communities for relief. Fostering is strongly encouraged by both facilities and the process isn’t as daunting as most think. The common misconception that fences are required for fostering is not the case for every dog.
For those willing and approved to temporarily house canines, the organizations will find a dog to match each lifestyle. Usually, the foster dog can go home with an applicant day-of as long as they are approved.
Shelters will provide food, toys and any other supplies needed for the canine. Additionally, any vet costs incurred will be covered by the facilities.
From the sheer number of strays and hoarding situation animals, the shelters have had to reject owner surrenders. The organizations have instead offered to use their platform on Facebook to help with a home to home placement.
Noble County has also taken active steps to keep canines with their owners and families as much as possible.
“We’ll try our best to have them keep the animal. If it was food they need, you know, we’ll try to give that. If it’s behavioral issues, we try to help with that,” Mullins said.
Outside of fostering, shelters are looking for volunteers. These positions range anywhere from helping to clean to walking dogs and taking them out for the day. Donations are also always accepted, especially from each organization’s wish list.
“I think people sometimes think that animals that come from a shelter are broken in some way or, you know, just throw downs, but they’re not,” Mullin said.
For more information or to see adoptable dogs at each shelter, visit arkanimalrescue.net and humanesocietynoblecounty.org.
“The public may have the wrong idea, maybe, of what a stray actually means,” Stroup said. “A stray dog just means a dog that does not have an owner with it.”
