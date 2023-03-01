ANGOLA — An Angola man who reportedly had more than 2,000 child pornography videos in his possession and was arrested in January has been formally charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.
Nolan C. Thomas, 35, is facing 20 Level 5 felony counts after police turned up more than 2,300 videos and images that were deemed child pornography from a couple platforms on his cellphone.
Thomas was originally arrested in on Jan. 12 but has been out on a $50,000 bond. Formal charges were filed in Steuben Superior Court on Feb. 3. He remains free on bond.
The first time Thomas will go before Judge William Fee is April 10 for an initial hearing. At that time dates for Thomas' pretrial conference and jury trial will be set.
Angola Police Detective Michael Wood started investigating Thomas after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Dec. 7, 2022, said documents filed in court.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information from the owner of the application Dropbox, a file storage service, that it suspected a child pornography video had been downloaded using their software.
Through investigatory techniques and a search warrant, Wood was able to trace the video to an email address associated with Thomas, court records said.
On Jan. 12, Wood and three members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force went to Thomas' residence in Angola.
After questioning, police, including Homeland Security Investigator Andrew Bonneau, took possession of Thomas' phone and started going through its data, court records said.
"Bonneau began looking through the phone and observed an Internet history involving multiple web-sites known to him to be used for child pornography," said the charging document created by Woods.
Bonneau was not able to locate any files, but Woods, being trained in cell phone technology, was able to disable a certain blocking function and open up an application called Mega, a cloud storage app based in Auckland, New Zealand, that's often used to store illegal images and videos.
"I clicked on Mega and asked Nolan what this was," said Woods in the court filing. "Nolan reached in front of me and clicked a file folder within Mega dated Saturday, January 7th. This folder opened multiple images and videos including what I witnessed to involve children exposing their genitalia."
Thomas was arrested and his cell phone was taken as evidence. On Jan. 19 Woods received a search warrant to do an extraction of files in the phone.
What he found were two applications that stored 2,302 videos and six images, all of which were described by Wood as being child pornography.
During the Jan. 12 interview at his residence with police, a video was opened before police by Thomas and it was child pornography, court records said. He acted astonished at the discovery.
Later in the interview Thomas admitted to police that he knew the videos were illegal, court records said. Thomas told police he would get drunk or high on drugs and masturbate to the videos.
Thomas is being represented in court by Auburn attorney William Carlin.
For the Level 5 felonies, Thomas is facing 1-6 years in prison for each count, or 20-60 years in prison total if he receives consecutive sentencing if found guilty.
